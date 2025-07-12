Reusse: Exceptional Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes draws a crowd, or was it Nelly?

There was a ballgame played in Atlanta’s Fulton County Stadium on the night of Oct. 14, 1992. Doug Drabek stifled the hometown Braves for eight innings and his Pittsburgh Pirates took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the ninth.
A victory in this seventh game would return the Pirates to the World Series for the first time since 1979. The Braves stirred a rally that was assisted by an error from second baseman Jose Lind.
Eventually, the Pirates were leading 2-1, reliever Stan Belinda was in and the Braves had the bases loaded with two outs.
Atlanta manager Bobby Cox sent up seldom-used Francisco Cabrera as a hitter. He singled into left and David Justice trotted in from third to tie the score. Sid Bream was chugging from second with a hitch in his get-along, but left fielder Barry Bonds’ throw had a loop to it and Slewfoot Sid was safe.
Braves 3, Pirates 2.
Instant madness in Atlanta. And long-term sadness in Pittsburgh.
The 28-year-old Bonds took his then-normal hat size to San Francisco as a free agent. The loss of Barry and other departures sent the low-budget Pirates careening into a streak of 20 consecutive losing seasons.
The Pirates had used the first choice in the 2011 draft to select righthander Gerrit Cole from UCLA. He entered the rotation in 2013, and Pittsburgh had three straight winning seasons. In 2015, Cole went 19-8 with a 2.60 ERA, the Pirates reached 98-64 but then lost 4-0 to the Cubs and Jake Arrieta in a wild-card game.