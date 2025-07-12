Reusse: Pirates’ McCutchen stands alone as an active position player who endured the Metrodome

Andrew McCutchen had been impressive in his 21-year-old season for the Class AAA Indianapolis Indians and was ready to take over in center field for Pittsburgh in 2009.
No surprise, the Pirates held him back in the minors for a couple of months, which would prevent him from attaining “Super Two” arbitration status after the 2010 season.
This was not a strategy restricted to low-budget teams such as the Pirates. That was an era when even big spenders had a tendency to keep top young rookies-to-be down on the farm into June.
This would cause these precocious athletes to wait until after Year 3 in the big leagues to have actual negotiating power; thus, they were stuck with what management wanted to offer after Year 2.
The Pirates were in a long snooze when they drafted McCutchen at No. 11 overall in 2005 — he was not muscular at 5-10 and around 170 but was so fleet that the Miami Hurricanes wanted him as a wide receiver out of high school in Fort Meade, Fla.
Pittsburgh waited the required time, then traded veteran center fielder Nate McLouth to Atlanta for three minor leaguers on June 3, 2009. One day later, McCutchen was in the Pirates’ lineup for a series finale vs. the New York Mets at PNC Park, leading off and in center field.
McCutchen debuted with two hits, three runs scored and a stolen base in an 11-6 victory over the Mets. The Pirates then went on a road trip to Houston and Atlanta. There was a 15-inning, 7-6 loss to the Braves in which McCutchen went 4-for-7.
Pittsburgh went home for a series with Detroit, then traveled to Minneapolis for a three-game series June 16-18. And it was that series, still at the dawn of his big-league career, that made Andrew McCutchen, now 38, the last still-active position player in the big leagues to have played in our beloved Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome.