Millville’s Jeremy Martin finishes second in hometown event to end his standout motocross career

Millville, Minn., native Jeremy Martin ended his decorated motocross career Saturday by finishing second in front of a hometown crowd.
The 32-year-old Martin, a two-time 250 Class champion, was the runner-up to teammate Haiden Deegan at the Spring Creek National at Spring Creek Motocross Park in Millville. It was the final event of Martin’s career, as he has decided to retire after enduring a pair of serious crashes last year.
“It’s been an awful past two or three years [with injuries], but everyone stuck behind me,” Martin said. “To do this in front of my family, friends, and this home crowd, it’s just a dream come true.”
Martin won Saturday’s second moto on his Yamaha by 7.1 seconds over Deegan, the 41st moto victory of his career, after finishing third in the first. It resulted in Martin’s 46th career podium finish, one short of Steve Lamson’s all-time 250 Class record of 47.
“I was definitely tired after Moto 1,” Martin said. “We made a slight suspension adjustment and I knew that if I got a start I could do something.”
Deegan earned his fifth victory of the season in seven events to extend his lead to 45 points over Jo Shimoda, who finished third.