Fallout over Epstein files cascades, roiling relations between AG Pam Bondi and FBI's Dan Bongino

The cascade of disappointment and disbelief arising from the refusal to disclose additional, much-hyped records from the Epstein investigation lays bare the struggles of FBI and Justice Department leaders to resolve the conspiracy theories and amped-up expectations that they themselves had stoked with claims of a cover-up and hidden evidence. Infuriated by the failure of officials to unlock, as promised, the secrets of the so-called ''deep state,'' Trump supporters on the far right have grown restless and even demanded change at the top.