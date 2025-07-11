Summit Avenue residents plan new lawsuit over bike lane

The fight over building new bike lanes on Summit Avenue is heating up again, as a group of residents remain worried about how many trees could be cut down — and threaten an environmental lawsuit to block construction.
The residents’ group, Save Our Street, claims St. Paul has underestimated how many trees would be cut down to reconstruct Summit Avenue and add off-street bicycle lanes.
The group held a meeting Thursday that drew over 100 residents of Summit and nearby streets. Neighbors grew agitated as they accused city officials of misleading them and ignoring their concerns about trees.
“We have yet to see a straightforward, ‘Here’s how many trees are going to be lost from the Mississippi River to the Cathedral,’” Robert Cattanach, a Summit Avenue resident and attorney who has represented Save Our Street in court, said at the meeting. “They will tell you one thing and they will do another.”
Summit Avenue is set to be reconstructed in 2028 and 2029 using funds from the citywide sales tax passed in 2023, and the city is planning to use the reconstruction to build new bike lanes at sidewalk level, separating bicyclists from both cars and pedestrians.
Fearing damage to trees and loss of parking, and raising concerns about trail design, snow clearing and access for people with limited mobility, area residents have organized to oppose the reconstruction and the bike lanes.
Though the St. Paul City Council and the Metropolitan Council voted to approve the projects in 2023, Save Our Street is organizing a campaign to pressure council members to reverse the votes, with leaders urging meeting attendees to call their council members.
Cattenach said the group is also preparing to use the Minnesota Environmental Review Act, the same law that held up zoning changes in Minneapolis for years, to block the work on Summit.