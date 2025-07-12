Young Democrats have called for a rebrand. They're vying to replace the party's old guard

PHOENIX — Deja Foxx celebrated her April birthday in a way most 25-year-olds don't. The extra candle meant she was now eligible to represent Arizona in Congress, and Foxx marked the occasion with a fundraiser.
She's part of a wide-ranging group of young Democratic candidates, many running to replace older incumbents, who have grown restless waiting for their turn to lead their party back to power.
After a crushing 2024 election loss, they say the party desperately needs a rebranding — and young leaders should steer it.
In southern Arizona on Tuesday, Foxx is one of several Democrats hoping to step into a deep blue seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Raúl Grijalva, a longtime political power broker in Tucson. He had become one of the most senior lawmakers on Capitol Hill over two decades in Congress. Grijalva's daughter, Adelita, is one of the contenders, and three Republicans are vying in the GOP primary.
But the push for younger leaders won't end there. In next year's midterm elections, primary challengers have already begun to emerge in states like California and Indiana that will give Democratic voters choices between longtime lawmakers and younger candidates.
In Georgia, for example, 80-year-old Democratic Rep. David Scott's decades-long legacy could end with a primary he's expected to join. This has drawn challengers fed up with his refusal to step aside despite years of concern about his declining health and rare public appearances. The primary got crowded almost a year after former President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 election race amid similar scrutiny over his age.
Challenging well-connected candidates can be daunting, but progressive leaders say the moment calls for urgency.
''Passing of the torch implies the leaders are handing it off,'' said Amanda Litman, head of a group called Run for Something that bolsters progressive young candidates. ''What we're seeing right now is, the new generation is taking the torch. They're not waiting for it to be passed.''