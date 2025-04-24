As hundreds of immigrants are detained in Minnesota, families struggle with separation

One morning just before 6, immigration agents pulled over longtime roofer Marco Gutierrez down the street from his Brooklyn Park home. They said he had a deportation order and took him for processing at Fort Snelling. Then he was shipped to Freeborn County jail.
“I’m glad my kids didn’t see this,” Gutierrez recalled.
As days turned into weeks in ICE detention, Gutierrez’s wife, Sara, who asked that her last name not be used for privacy reasons, struggled to adapt to the quiet. Her husband, 37, had always brightened up the house with his laughter, cooking and playing with the four children who live there. He drove his sons to soccer games, taught his daughter to drive and took his mother-in-law to doctor’s appointments. They were looking forward to celebrating their birthdays at the Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão.
Sara told the two younger children — ages 3 and 5 — that their father was working in another state to avoid upsetting them. She knew a tax refund would help, but did not know how long they could endure without Gutierrez’s earnings as bills came due for the mortgage, car, groceries and other expenses.
“Sometimes I want to cry — I don’t know what to do,” said Sara, 42.
The detention by ICE of hundreds of immigrants – mostly men – in Minnesota has led to emotional and financial turmoil for many families forced apart. Hearings at the Fort Snelling Immigration Court are filled with jailed men lamenting how their wives and children will pay bills and survive without them.
After he was ordered removed, one Rapid City, S.D., man who has lived in the U.S. off and on for 20 years asked, “But my daughter, what can I do?” His American-born child was 2 years old. An immigration judge told him there was nothing he could do. An Iowa father with no criminal record who has lived in the U.S. since 1999 was arrested and brought to ICE detention in Minnesota. He was released on bond just 10 days before his wife was set to give birth to their fourth child. Other men asked to be deported so they could start providing for their families again from a distance.
One detainee was working at a construction site when ICE agents entered looking for another man; they arrested him as well after learning he was undocumented. His attorney, Clara Fleitas, secured the man’s bond after noting her client had no criminal record and describing him as a hardworking and caring father to his American-born, 2-year-old son.