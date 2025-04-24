As hundreds of immigrants are detained in Minnesota, families struggle with separation

After he was ordered removed, one Rapid City, S.D., man who has lived in the U.S. off and on for 20 years asked, “But my daughter, what can I do?” His American-born child was 2 years old. An immigration judge told him there was nothing he could do. An Iowa father with no criminal record who has lived in the U.S. since 1999 was arrested and brought to ICE detention in Minnesota. He was released on bond just 10 days before his wife was set to give birth to their fourth child. Other men asked to be deported so they could start providing for their families again from a distance.