Indonesian man details surprise ICE arrest in Minnesota hospital

MARSHALL, MINN. – An Indonesian man detained by federal agents at his hospital workplace will remain jailed after an immigration judge ruled Thursday that the case can proceed.
Immigration Judge Sarah Mazzie rejected a motion to terminate the case against Aditya Wahyu Harsono for humanitarian reasons, his lawyer and his wife confirmed.
Harsono, 33, is scheduled for a hearing on May 1, where he will have another chance to state his case.
“We’re going to keep fighting for Aditya until he’s reunited with his family,” his attorney, Sarah Gad, of Minneapolis, said after the hearing.
Harsono said in a Wednesday interview that he had no idea he was being apprehended until agents placed him in handcuffs in the basement of the hospital in Marshall, where he worked as a supply chain manager.
“I know I have legit paperwork,” Harsono had said before the ruling.
Harsono said he was asked to go to the basement of his workplace on March 27, which is when he saw two men standing in front of packages.
He said he assumed they were mail couriers, but when Harsono approached, the plainclothes agents handcuffed him and told him that he was under arrest, to which he could only reply, “Why?”