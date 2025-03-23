‘I’m going crazy': Delays, confusion as ICE moves Minnesota detainees across the country

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is transferring immigrants arrested in Minnesota to jails in Texas, Louisiana and Colorado as the agency runs out of space in the three local jails contracted to provide beds for ICE detainees.
The practice is leading to delayed hearings and longer detention times — and sometimes panic for people stranded a thousand miles from home.
“I’m going crazy,” one Ecuadorian man said from a private detention center in Louisiana during a virtual hearing with Fort Snelling Immigration Judge Audrey Carr last week.
The 24-year-old illegally crossed into the U.S. in late 2022 and lived in Minneapolis until Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested him. He was then moved to the detention center in the city of Monroe, about an hour south of the Arkansas border.
The Ecuadorian was distraught to learn his proceedings would be delayed because of the transfer from Minnesota.
“I’m a family man, and I would like to do my hearing today,” he insisted.
The detainee said his 4-year-old daughter cried every time he called her from jail. She didn’t want to be with anyone else, he said; she didn’t want to eat.
He spoke in such long, rapid, anguished sentences that the Spanish interpreter had to interject so that his words could be relayed in English. Then the judge asked him to please listen.