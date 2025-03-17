When federal immigration policy collides with Minnesota criminal cases

Contreras-Paredes was accused of sexually assaulting a former partner in her Grand Meadow home about a half-hour south of Rochester. He told Mazzie that he was drunk when he went to the alleged victim’s house and didn’t remember what happened. He said he lost his job at the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Department, along with his Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status that provided deportation protections. The 31-year-old father of four was brought here from Mexico as a child by his family in 2007, when they overstayed their tourist visa.