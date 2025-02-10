Minnesota welcomed about 130,000 new residents last year. Who are they?

Looking specifically at the refugee cohort, Minnesota ranks relatively high among states with the greatest number of refugees per capita. For most of the past two decades, the state averaged a few thousand refugees each year, though that number dropped to the hundreds when the Trump administration limited refugees’ arrival and it didn’t top 1,000 again until 2023. Recently, the largest proportion of Minnesota’s refugees have been coming from Ukraine, Brower said, followed by Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.