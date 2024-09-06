Gov. Tim Walz’s ascension to Democratic vice presidential candidate is drawing national attention to Minnesota, a state that is much more demographically varied since he moved here nearly 30 years ago.
Who are we? A demographic snapshot of Minnesota today
Our state is increasingly diverse, with immigrants powering our growth. But income disparities continue.
We’re more diverse than ever
About three-quarters of the state’s population is white, down from 94% when Walz moved to Mankato in 1996. People of Mexican descent represent the largest population of any nonwhite group in Minnesota, followed by African American, Hmong, Somali and Asian Indian residents. Overall, the most common ancestries reported by Minnesotans are German and Norwegian.
In 2022, 72% of Minnesota’s population was born in the North Star State, with 15% coming from other Midwestern states and smaller shares from other regions. Foreign-born residents, which peaked in the late 1800s, has been growing again since 2000 and now stands at 5%.
U.S. Census data released last year reveals that Minnesotans describe themselves as belonging to more than 262 racial or ethnic groups and 778 Native tribes. Minnesota is also home to 11 federally recognized American Indian communities that have reservations around the state.
The southern Minnesota congressional district where Walz once served as a member of the U.S. House is less diverse than the state and the nation. Most residents are white, but a greater share of its population is of Hispanic descent.
Nonwhite groups are growing faster
Black and Indigenous communities, along with other communities of color, are projected to experience significant growth by 2055, according to the Minnesota State Demographic Center. Meanwhile, the white population is expected to decrease by nearly half a million residents.
Immigrants are helping drive growth
State officials highlight the crucial role of immigration in the state’s growth. The number of immigrants in Minnesota rose by more than 30% since 2010, almost twice that of the nation’s growth rate, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Additionally, 12% of Minnesota residents speak a language other than English at home.
In 2022, Spanish was the most commonly spoken non-English language in Minnesota households, followed by Amharic, Somali and other Afro-Asiatic languages, and Hmong, together accounting for more than half of the non-English-speaking households.
We’re more educated, but income disparities persist
Minnesotans are more college-educated than the national average, with 39% having a bachelor’s degree or higher.
And while only 9% of Minnesotans live in poverty — lower than the national average — the share is much higher for American Indian, Black and Hispanic residents. It’s one of the largest racial income gaps in the nation, despite a median household income of more than $84,000.
From porketta sandwiches to hot dishes, comfort food and other things that warmed the belly.