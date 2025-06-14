In Worthington, fear becomes a fixture of immigrant lives as feds crack down

WORTHINGTON - The day before Katie’s fifth birthday, some official-looking men came to her family’s door. The little girl got excited, thinking it was some kind of an early present. She did not understand that the men were ICE agents.
Her older sister answered. Her mom walked to the door.
“When I got to the door and saw it wasn’t my husband, I thought to myself, ‘It’s them,’” the mother, Carolina, said in Spanish. “My biggest fear is they come and get us. What is going to happen to our children?”
That was Wednesday. On Thursday, as rumors swirled in this immigrant-heavy southwest Minnesota city about a raid at the local meatpacking plant, Katie spent her fifth birthday locked indoors with her parents and three siblings. The family, who asked that their last names not be used, said the federal agents were looking for someone who used to live there. But the visit spooked the family enough that the father didn’t go to work, and they decided against heading to a local Guatemalan store for Katie’s present.
Fear is one of the tactics as the federal government cracks down on immigration, and in Worthington, Minn., a meatpacking town of 14,000, it appears to be working.
Worthington was already on edge, watching a Trump administration that’s pledged to deport a million undocumented immigrants this year, mass protests and scattered violence nationwide after recent raids in Los Angeles followed by a militarized response, and an ICE raid Tuesday in nearby Omaha where nearly 100 employees of a meat production facility were detained.
“A reliable source in law enforcement has confirmed that this Thursday JBS will be raided,” read a note, in English and Spanish, that shot around Worthington. “They will be looking to pick up 500 people.”
No raid materialized at the JBS pork processing plant, which employs more than 2,000 people. But truth didn’t much matter in the jittery context.