In Worthington, fear becomes a fixture of immigrant lives as feds crack down

That was Wednesday. On Thursday, as rumors swirled in this immigrant-heavy southwest Minnesota city about a raid at the local meatpacking plant, Katie spent her fifth birthday locked indoors with her parents and three siblings. The family, who asked that their last names not be used, said the federal agents were looking for someone who used to live there. But the visit spooked the family enough that the father didn’t go to work, and they decided against heading to a local Guatemalan store for Katie’s present.