New magistrate judge appointed to Minnesota federal courts

Elsa M. Bullard was appointed Monday as the newest magistrate judge for Minnesota’s federal district court, filling the vacancy left by Judge Tony N. Leung’s retirement in May.
Minnesota has seven district magistrate judges, along with one part-time magistrate judge, who serve renewable eight-year terms.
“Her background as a federal law clerk and as a seasoned litigator make her ideally suited for the job,” U.S. District Court Chief Judge Patrick J. Schiltz said in a statement.
Magistrate judges preside over federal court proceedings with limited authority and jurisdiction, often handling preliminary hearings, pretrial matters and everyday judicial tasks. They can also preside over civil trials, if all parties consent.
Bullard worked as a law clerk to U.S. District Judge Joan N. Ericksen after graduating magna cum laude from the University of Minnesota Law School in 2011. She received her undergraduate degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point. Bullard served as a U.S. Army Military Police officer for just under eight years, working in Germany, Kosovo and Korea until 2008.
For the last 13 years, Bullard has worked in the private sector, practicing business litigation for the predecessor firm of Faegre Drinker Biddle and Reath LLP before earning a partnership in 2020. The firm, now called Faegre Drinker, is one of the 100 largest law firms in the country.
She will work out of the federal courthouse in St. Paul.