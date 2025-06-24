Bobby Sherman, teen idol in the 1960s and ’70s, and later a CPR teacher, dies at 81

Bobby Sherman, whose winsome smile and fashionable shaggy mop top helped make him into a teen idol in the 1960s and ’70s with bubblegum pop hits like ‘’Little Woman’’ and ‘’Julie, Do Ya Love Me,’’ has died. He was 81.
His wife, Brigitte Poublon, announced the death Tuesday and family friend John Stamos posted her message on Instagram: ‘’Bobby left this world holding my hand — just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace.’’ Sherman revealed he had Stage 4 cancer earlier this year.
Sherman was a squeaky-clean regular on the covers of Tiger Beat and Sixteen magazines, often with hair over his eyes and a choker on his neck. His face was printed on lunchboxes, cereal boxes and posters that hung on the bedroom walls of his adoring fans. He landed at No. 8 in TV Guide’s list of ‘’TV’s 25 Greatest Teen Idols.’’
He was part of a lineage of teen heartthrobs who emerged as mass-market, youth-oriented magazines and TV took off, connecting fresh-scrubbed Ricky Nelson in the 1950s to David Cassidy in the ’60s, all the way to Justin Bieber in the 2000s.
Sherman had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — ‘’Little Woman,’’ ‘’Julie, Do Ya Love Me,’’ ‘’Easy Come, Easy Go,’’ and ‘’La La La (If I Had You).’’ He had six albums on the Billboard 200 chart, including ‘’Here Comes Bobby,’’ which spent 48 weeks on the album chart, peaking at No. 10. His career got its jump start when he was cast in the ABC rock ‘n’ roll show ‘’Shindig!’’ in the mid-’60s. Later, he starred in two television series — ‘’Here Come the Brides’’ (1968-70) and ‘’Getting Together’’ (1971).
After the limelight moved on, Sherman became a certified medical emergency technician and instructor for the Los Angeles Police Department, teaching police recruits first aid and CPR. He donated his salary.
‘’A lot of times, people say, ‘Well, if you could go back and change things, what would you do?’’’ he told The Tulsa World in 1997. ‘’And I don’t think I’d change a thing — except to maybe be a little bit more aware of it, because I probably could’ve relished the fun of it a little more. It was a lot of work. It was a lot of blood, sweat and tears. But it was the best of times.’’
A life-changing Hollywood party