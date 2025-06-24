Bobby Sherman, teen idol in the 1960s and ’70s, and later a CPR teacher, dies at 81

‘’A lot of times, people say, ‘Well, if you could go back and change things, what would you do?’’’ he told The Tulsa World in 1997. ‘’And I don’t think I’d change a thing — except to maybe be a little bit more aware of it, because I probably could’ve relished the fun of it a little more. It was a lot of work. It was a lot of blood, sweat and tears. But it was the best of times.’’