Summer Movie Guide 2025: Here's what's coming to theaters and streaming from May to August

Ethan Hunt's last mission? A new Superman? Happy Gilmore as a dad? Three genre-spanning Pedro Pascal movies, including a romance, a superhero movie and an A24 Ari Aster thriller? Hollywood is pulling out the stops this summer movie season, which kicks off with the release Marvel's ''Thunderbolts(asterisk)'' on May 2.
May also brings big studio releases like a live-action ''Lilo & Stich," ''Mission: Impossible 8" and a new Wes Anderson film. June heats up with race cars in ''F1,'' adventure in ''How to Train Your Dragon," zombies in ''28 Years Later'' and a New York love triangle with Dakota Johnson's matchmaker in the middle in ''Materialists.''
July is supercharged with ''Jurassic World Rebirth,'' ''Superman'' and ''Fantastic Four: The First Steps.'' And August closes out the season with comedies, big (''The Naked Gun") and dark ("The Roses"), horror ("Weapons") and a light-hearted body-swap ("Freakier Friday").
Here's The Associated Press' guide to help make sense of the many, many options in theaters and at home.
MAY MOVIE RELEASES
May 1
''Another Simple Favor'' (Prime Video, streaming): Chill those martini glasses, Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick reunite with their ''A Simple Favor'' director Paul Feig for this Italy-set sequel.
May 2