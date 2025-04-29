Summer Movie Guide 2025: Here's what's coming to theaters and streaming from May to August

''Superman'' (Warner Bros., theaters): James Gunn is ushering in a new era of Superman, with a fresh face in David Corenswet and the promise that he's a different Superman than what audiences have seen before. Gunn told the AP that this is, ''a Superman that's both more grounded in his own personality and his relationship, which is much more complex than has been in the past. And then also the big magic world of Superman being in the world of the DCU with flying dogs and robots and giant monsters.'' There's romance with Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, and a ''pretty scary'' Lex Luthor in Nicholas Hoult. ''He's actually going to kill (Superman),'' Gunn said. ''And that's cool to see.''