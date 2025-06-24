Man’s many ‘straw’ gun buys include weapons used to kill 2 children in Minneapolis, complaint says

A Twin Cities man illegally bought dozens of guns over five years that are tied to a slew of criminal activity including the killings of two youngsters in Minneapolis four years ago.
William Earl Burton, 26, of Blaine, has been charged in U.S. District Court in with three felony counts as authorities allege he spent at least $18,000 on more than 40 handguns from November 2019 until August 2020, from various Twin Cities retailers.
Specifically, Burton allegedly failed to disclose during the “straw purchases” that he was profiting by buying the guns for people who were barred from obtaining firearms because of their criminal histories.
Burton remains in federal custody in the Sherburne County jail ahead of a July 14 court appearance. Messages were left Tuesday with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.
Two of the crimes that prosecutors say were carried out by others with guns Burton bought were the gang-related shooting that killed 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith as she was jumping on a trampoline with friends in north Minneapolis on May 15, 2021, and the North Side killing of Aniya Allen, 6, while she rode in her mother’s car.
D’Pree Shareef Robinson, 22, of Minneapolis, was sentenced to 37½ years for Trinity’s death. Aniya’s killer remains at large.
The children’s deaths become a rallying point for the North Side and beyond, drawing attention to violence that gripped parts of the city.
Burton’s criminal history in Minnesota includes a sentence in January 2022 for a nonfatal shooting during a robbery in Blaine. He is on probation for that crime until January 2027. The conviction prohibits him from possessing guns or ammunition.