A female painter breaks the rules in Nell Stevens' 'The Original'

Review: Long-missing man turns family’s life upside-down in ‘The Original’

Fiction: A woman who makes a living copying paintings wonders if her supposed cousin is a fake, as well.

By Chris Hewitt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 24, 2025 at 4:00PM
photo of author Nell Stevens in front of a vine-covered wall
Nell Stevens, author of "Briefly, a Delicious Life," paints late 19th-century England with present-day shades in "The Original." (Eley Williams/Norton)

The title of “The Original” refers to: A. The painting its heroine, Grace, copies. B. Grace’s cousin, Charles, who disappears and then (allegedly) returns, more than a decade later. C. The idea that we are all constantly changing and that trying to revert to a previous version of ourselves dooms us to failure.

I’m sure there are more interpretations of that title in Nell Stevens’ (“Briefly, a Delicious Life”) tricky novel. Set in the late 19th century, it’s a gothic tale that opens with a double bang: We’re introduced to a family curse (because of a broken promise, Grace’s family lacks male heirs) and a haunted, indestructible painting (the family burned it — only to have it “reappear” in what we know is actually Grace’s re-creation).

The instigating event in “The Original” is Charles’ return. Is he who he claims to be or a fortune hunter, bent on claiming an inheritance? But the spine of the book is Grace’s story, as she figures out what she wants in a society that forbids her to do much of anything.

Grace’s singular quality is that she cannot recognize faces. It’s a disaster when she attempts to paint portraits but a superpower when she turns to forging great works by Vermeer, Velázquez and others. Instead of worrying over facial expressions in canvases, she simply reproduces brushstrokes and colors with a kind of paintographic memory.

She does something similar with the people around her, whom she learns to recognize by voices and mannerisms. Our narrator, Grace seems able to tumble immediately to the central truths of things. Maybe it doesn’t matter if Charles is an impostor if he’s essentially a good person? And maybe it doesn’t matter if that painting hanging in a collector’s home is a real or fake Botticelli — as long as they find it beautiful?

cover of The Original features a paint-splattered canvas, ripped open to reveal a detail from Vermeer's "The Music Lesson" behind it.
"The Original" centers around re-creations of the past, both in its in-world plot and the subject matter it tackles. (Norton)

Like TV’s “Mad Men‚” “The Original” exists in a between place that takes place in its own time but asks us to weigh its depiction of the past against the present. Stevens’ book, divided into brief cleverly-titled chapters, is attentive to the language and manners of England’s late Victorian era while also looking ahead.

We’re aware that bygone times can be disconcerting (expectant mothers smoking on “Mad Men,” anyone?) but also that plenty of stuff happened that never made it into the novels of Thomas Hardy or Oscar Wilde, who wrote in the period when “The Original” takes place.

This wouldn’t have made their books, for instance, but when Grace falls for a noblewoman named Ruby, the love that dare not speak its name is depicted with restraint and secrecy:

“‘Are you like me?’ she said.

‘I nodded. ‘Yes.’

‘Good.’“

When a century dawns, there’s always talk of new ideas and trends, but Stevens knows that many of them have always been there, waiting for us to recognize them. Her Grace is a fascinating, un-self-pitying heroine, who tells us she will be ready for the world when it is ready for her:

“Surely, surely something now had to change. I thought this daily. I tried to stay warm. I planned my own plans, worked on my own work secretively, as I did everything.”

The Original

By: Nell Stevens.

Publisher: Norton, 328 pages.

Chris Hewitt

Critic / Editor

Interim books editor Chris Hewitt previously worked at the Pioneer Press in St. Paul, where he wrote about movies and theater.

