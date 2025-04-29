Review: Alternate names lead to very different lives for characters in insightful ‘The Names’

Specifically, it has my book club written all over it. “The Names” is the sort of novel that’s bound to create discussion about the events happening, what they mean and how they relate to one another. It has an ending that’s definitive but also leaves plenty of room for interpretation. And it is guaranteed to make readers reflect about their own lives — how they compare to the characters’ lives, how they might have gone differently if a few circumstances were changed, how they’ve been shaped by the choices we and others made.