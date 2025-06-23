Story of the Minnesotan who founded Rollerblade being developed as a movie

Scott Olson, the Minnesota native who made a significant contribution to one of the hottest trends of the ’80s, is getting the Hollywood treatment.
The co-founder of Rollerblade, which helped make in-line skating go mainstream, said that a movie about his life is in the works.
A feature biopic is in the development and fundraising stages with plans to eventually shoot in Minnesota, he said.
Olson, 66, hopes that his story will help inspire a new wave of inventors.
“Rollerblading was never just a trend. It was a spark,” said Olson, a St. Louis Park native who lives on a farm in Waconia. “We started with a wild idea in Minnesota and now we get to pass the torch to the next generation of skaters, builders and dreamers.”
The movie is being directed by fellow Minnesotan John Lacy whose latest project, “Everyone Asked About You,” won the grand prize best feature at the 2025 Golden State Film Festival in Los Angeles.
“This isn’t just a film,” said Lacy, who in addition to being a director has over 100 acting credits that include appearances in “American Horror Story” and “Chicago Fire.” “It’s a celebration of Minnesota creativity, grit and the kind of visionary thinking that changes culture.”
Lacy is currently in the casting process for the film.