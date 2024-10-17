Minneapolis City Council overrides mayor’s veto of new fee on carbon emissions

Wonsley said climate change is an emergency – as evidenced by the recent devastating hurricanes in North Carolina and Florida. Gases like carbon dioxide drive climate change by trapping heat in the Earth’s atmosphere. She said she tried to work with the Frey administration on the fees for more than a year, but the city has a “troubling dynamic” where a council member can spend two years doing “due diligence” and work on an issue and then have the Frey administration criticize “the process we’re expected to use.”