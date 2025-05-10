Minnesota barred schools from locking up young students alone. It might change course.

Room 48 became “the room of nightmares” for Katie Schmidt’s family.
School staff would carry her son, who has autism spectrum disorder, to the empty seclusion room last year when the second-grader’s behavior was challenging, she said.
“It was horrifying,” said Schmidt, who learned of the practice from her son’s school therapist. “It felt unsafe to him. He couldn’t get out.
“So that is a huge piece of anxiety, locking someone in a room that they can’t get out of that was very small; there’s nothing there, being at the mercy of a random adult.”
Minnesota barred schools from keeping students in third grade or younger alone in rooms at the start of this school year, a practice some parents and experts say is traumatic and harmful. But other parents and school officials contend it’s a necessary tool of last resort to address increased aggressive behavior in classrooms and keep children and staff safe.
Lawmakers are looking again at allowing seclusion, but only if a child‘s parents and the team working on their individualized education plan sign off.
Sen. Judy Seeberger, DFL-Afton, pushed to add a provision to the Senate’s education policy bill extending the seclusion prohibition through sixth grade, unless “explicitly agreed to by the student’s parents and the rest of the individualized education program team.”
The House version of the bill doesn’t include the change, and it remains to be seen whether it will pass this session.