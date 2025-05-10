Ramstad: New U.S. Bank CEO impresses with dedication to ‘keep the mission, pick up the pace’

Anytime a new leader takes the helm at a company, employees want to know how things will change.
For Gunjan Kedia, who last month became chief executive of the nation’s fifth-largest bank, Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp, the answer is measured. She recognizes that banking is a relationship-based business in which trust and integrity are paramount, yet she sees the need for the company to deliver a better return for shareholders.
A change at the top always presents a ripe moment for broader change, she said in a wide-ranging interview with me and my colleague Bill Lukitsch last week. But she began our conversation with a clear expression of respect for a bank with roots that go back to the Civil War.
“I introduce myself to people as just somebody who is very excited to lead an iconic company into the future,” Kedia said. “I reflect on the impact of the company on Minnesota. We’ve been here for decades and decades, and so many of our values reflect the state’s values — caring, well-intentioned, aspirational.”
Kedia spent the first decade of her career as a McKinsey consultant working for tech and finance clients. Over the next 20 years, she worked in banks, including the last nine at U.S. Bank, initially in wealth management.
She was recruited to the company by Andy Cecere shortly before he became CEO. His tenure included U.S. Bank’s largest acquisition since the late 1990s and expansive spending on new technology. In her first quarterly conference call with analysts, Kedia signaled a desire to stay true to company values, but “pick up the pace.”
Excerpts from our interview:
Q: What do you value in life and work?