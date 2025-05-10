Navigating 2025’s market volatility: A guide for long-term investors

The first four months of 2025 have tested the resolve of many a 401(k) investor.
A sharp drop in the S&P 500 along with abrupt swings in interest rates can cause long-term investors to make mistakes. Understanding the nature and history of market volatility — and employing sound strategies to combat it — make it much easier to weather such a storm.
It’s been a wild ride so far this year
After peaking on Feb. 19 this year, the S&P 500 sunk 21% by April 8 amid fears of recession brought on by the threat of massive tariffs. Meanwhile the yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 4.79% early in the year, only to fall all the way down to 3.9% by April 3 as recession fears mounted. Currently, both U.S. stocks and interest rates have rebounded somewhat from their lows.
This isn’t normal. Or is it?
Since 1932, a bear market, defined as a drop of 20% or more from a market high, has occurred on average 2½ times a decade. A “correction,” defined as a drop of 10% or more from a market high, has occurred every 18 months on average. In recent times, bear markets last on average between 10 to 13 months but have been as short as 33 days (in early 2020) or as long as 2½ years (from March 2000 to October 2002).
The average total decline during a bear market also varies widely but averages around 35% to 40%. Some, typically those associated with a deep recession, have seen much steeper declines: The Great Depression saw losses of more than 80% while the recessions of 2000-02 and 2007-09 saw drops of about 50%.
Behavioral scientists have demonstrated the average investor derives about three times the pain from a loss as they derive pleasure from a similar sized gain. This goes a long way to explain why so many sell at the first whiff of trouble.
Politics and investing don’t mix
The country’s fractured political climate isn’t helping matters. According to consumer confidence data the University of Michigan collected, party affiliation has a large impact on economic outlook. It turns out people feel meaningfully more optimistic when their favored party holds the White House, regardless of actual economic conditions. Now let’s apply this phenomenon to some hypothetical investment decisions.
If you had $1,000 to invest in the S&P 500 Index each year since Jimmy Carter took office (1977) but only invested in years when a Democrat held the Oval Office, your account would have grown to $217,900 by the end of 2024. During this same 48-year timeframe, if you had invested only when a Republican was president, your account would have grown to $67,803. If you kept your political views apart from your long-term investment decisions and simply invested $1,000 every year regardless of which party held the Office, your account would have grown to $1,858,487.