Navigating 2025’s market volatility: A guide for long-term investors

One of the best strategies to combat the natural human tendency to try and time the market is diversification. By spreading your investments across a number of different asset classes, such as stocks, bonds and “real” assets, you greatly reduce your risk from any one economic event (inflation/recession/natural disaster) destroying your long-term investment returns. The younger you are, the more you allocate to risk assets, while the closer you are to needing the money, the more you allocate to bonds and other income-producing assets. Diversification places your portfolio in a position to benefit from multiple sources of economic growth, and you’re also likely to experience a much steadier return stream, which lessens the roller-coaster ride that so negatively affects so many investors.