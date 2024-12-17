Mayor Frey vetoes council’s denial of raises for about 160 of Minneapolis’ highest-paid workers

The council voted 7-6 Thursday to deny 4% cost-of-living raises to about 160 appointed city employees who make six-figure salaries, beginning at about $109,000 and topping out at $348,000, according to the Frey administration. The decision saves the city about $1.1 million. The mayor’s office said the group of employees denied raises by the council includes department heads, deputy department directors, some division heads, cabinet members, police inspectors and commanders, senior staff in the city attorney’s office and some staff in the city clerk’s office.