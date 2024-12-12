First, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey made history Wednesday when he vetoed the City Council’s budget for what is believed to be the first time in the city’s history. Then the council made history Thursday by overriding his veto.
Minneapolis City Council overrides Frey’s historic veto of 2025 budget
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s veto is believed to be the first in city history, according to the city clerk -- and so is the override.
Frey vetoed the $1.9 billion budget passed by the City Council on Tuesday night, although he signed off on the property tax levy set by the council, which is 6.8% higher than the 2024 levy. The council-approved levy was a smaller increase than the 8.1% increase Frey proposed in August.
The council voted 9-4 to override the veto. Nine votes were needed for the override to succeed.
Frey called the council budget “reckless and irresponsible” because it adds $6.53 million in new spending, much of it taken from cash reserves and transfers from the Downtown Assets Fund. He said the money was used to fund new, unvetted pet projects that council members directed to certain wards.
Frey said the council cut or earmarked $15.9 million from city departments for new or altered programs, cut $1.8 million from Minneapolis Police Department programs, and directed $6 million for unvetted, short-term projects or outside organizations, many hand-picked by the council rather than subjected to a competitive process.
Late Tuesday night, the council approved amendments directing funding to specific nonprofits and projects, including the Latino Center for Community Engagement, Mercado Central economic development project, One Southside clinic project and Mni Sota Fund Indigenous Wealth Building Center.
Frey was also critical of the council’s decision to steer money toward public safety initiatives in the neighborhoods of Hiawatha, Whittier, Longfellow and Midtown Phillips, saying the city should stick to a comprehensive public safety system.
The council rejected raises for one group of employees, voting against giving 4% cost-of-living raises to 161 appointed city employees that are among the city’s highest-paid workers, with salaries beginning in the six figures. The council voted 7-5 to make the cut, saving $1.1 million.
“All we have done here is kick a budget crisis down the road,” Council Member Linea Palmisano said Thursday when the council voted on salary schedules.
How they voted
Voting to override Frey’s veto were Council Members Robin Wonsley, Jeremiah Ellison, Jamal Osman, Katie Cashman, Jason Chavez, Emily Koski and Aurin Chowdhury, as well as Council President Elliott Payne and Council Vice President Aisha Chughtai.
Voting to sustain the veto were Council Members Michael Rainville, LaTrisha Vetaw, Andrea Jenkins and Palmisano.
That’s a one-vote difference than the original 10-3 vote Tuesday to approve the budget; Jenkins voted in favor of the budget but against Frey’s override.
This story will be updated.
