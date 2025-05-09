Facilitator to help forge M Health Fairview’s future, despite ‘turbulent water’

The future of health care training, research and patient care at the University of Minnesota is too important to allow it to get lost in past disputes over the academic health program.
That was the message Friday from former UnitedHealth Group executive Lois Quam, who was named in April by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison as "strategic facilitator" to help negotiate a proposed partnership between the U, Fairview Health Services and Duluth-based Essentia Health.
“I recognize that there has been turbulent water under this bridge,” Quam told the U Board of Regents on Friday. “We can’t undo that. But there is too much at stake to dwell on past disputes.”
“And while these disagreements are real and some are longstanding, they certainly aren’t the most difficult or entrenched issues that I have dealt with,” she said. “Agreements can and will be reached. There is far more that unites than divides.”
The partnership between the University of Minnesota and Fairview, which jointly operate hospitals and clinics under the brand M Health Fairview, is scheduled to end late next year, and the U has proposed Fairview merge with Essentia to create an “all-Minnesota” health system as a way forward. So far Fairview has balked, saying it doesn’t want to lose its autonomy while suggesting a “strategic partnership” is possible.
Quam worked at Eden Prairie-based UnitedHealth Group from 1989 through 2007 and was credited with leading the company’s ascendance as Medicare health insurer. It was driven in part by a critical marketing agreement that Quam helped secure with AARP, the influential lobbying and education group for seniors.
In 1989, Quam was appointed by Minnesota Gov. Rudy Perpich to lead a commission that produced recommendations leading to the state’s MinnesotaCare health insurance program, which provides coverage for uninsured working families with modest incomes. In the 1990s, she was senior advisor to a health reform task force convened by then-First Lady Hillary Clinton.
Over the years, Quam has held leadership positions at groups focused on clean energy, environmental causes and public health, including CEO of the Nature Conservancy between 2014 and 2016. In the past 12 months, she briefly served as chief executive at nonprofit health insurer Blue Shield of California.