Health Care

Facilitator to help forge M Health Fairview’s future, despite ‘turbulent water’

Attorney General Keith Ellison named former UnitedHealth Group executive Lois Quam as strategic facilitator this spring.

By Christopher Snowbeck

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 9, 2025 at 7:14PM
Lois Quam, a former top executive at UnitedHealth Group, is serving as strategic facilitator for deliberations among the University of Minnesota, Fairview Health Services and Essentia Health about the future of the U's academic health programs.

The future of health care training, research and patient care at the University of Minnesota is too important to allow it to get lost in past disputes over the academic health program.

That was the message Friday from former UnitedHealth Group executive Lois Quam, who was named in April by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison as "strategic facilitator" to help negotiate a proposed partnership between the U, Fairview Health Services and Duluth-based Essentia Health.

“I recognize that there has been turbulent water under this bridge,” Quam told the U Board of Regents on Friday. “We can’t undo that. But there is too much at stake to dwell on past disputes.”

“And while these disagreements are real and some are longstanding, they certainly aren’t the most difficult or entrenched issues that I have dealt with,” she said. “Agreements can and will be reached. There is far more that unites than divides.”

The partnership between the University of Minnesota and Fairview, which jointly operate hospitals and clinics under the brand M Health Fairview, is scheduled to end late next year, and the U has proposed Fairview merge with Essentia to create an “all-Minnesota” health system as a way forward. So far Fairview has balked, saying it doesn’t want to lose its autonomy while suggesting a “strategic partnership” is possible.

Quam worked at Eden Prairie-based UnitedHealth Group from 1989 through 2007 and was credited with leading the company’s ascendance as Medicare health insurer. It was driven in part by a critical marketing agreement that Quam helped secure with AARP, the influential lobbying and education group for seniors.

In 1989, Quam was appointed by Minnesota Gov. Rudy Perpich to lead a commission that produced recommendations leading to the state’s MinnesotaCare health insurance program, which provides coverage for uninsured working families with modest incomes. In the 1990s, she was senior advisor to a health reform task force convened by then-First Lady Hillary Clinton.

Over the years, Quam has held leadership positions at groups focused on clean energy, environmental causes and public health, including CEO of the Nature Conservancy between 2014 and 2016. In the past 12 months, she briefly served as chief executive at nonprofit health insurer Blue Shield of California.

Her resume, and her general acknowledgment of past problems, was applauded Friday by U Regent Mary Turner.

“That has been a concern of mine, that too much water has passed under the bridge — that it’s irresolvable,” said Turner, a past president of the Minnesota Nurses Association. “So I’m comforted by your words and your experience.”

Tensions between the U and Fairview have ebbed and flowed ever since the Minneapolis-based health system acquired the university’s teaching hospital in Minneapolis in a financial bailout in 1997.

Related Coverage

Health Care

University of Minnesota heart specialists question proposed Essentia Health merger

The relationship has vacillated from optimism in 2018 for a new joint clinical enterprise called M Health Fairview to friction since 2022 over proposals to merge Fairview with Sanford Health or Essentia Health.

The partnership between the U and Fairview is important because it provides key funding for the University of Minnesota Medical School plus support for research, training and patient care services at the U.

A proposal floated in January by Dr. Rebecca Cunningham, the U President, to combine Fairview and Duluth-based Essentia into a new statewide nonprofit health system has been opposed by Fairview and questioned by some university physicians.

Quam said she’s been charged with overseeing discussions between the three organizations to create “a mutual path forward to support building and maintaining strong health care services across Minnesota.”

“I understand that there is urgency to provide clarity and confidence to all involved,” she said.

The U and Fairview’s affiliation agreement is set to expire at the end of 2026. It generates about $100 million in financial support for the U each year

The Minnesota Star Tribune reported in March that Fairview and the stand-alone physician organization called University of Minnesota Physicians have been in arbitration to settle a variety of financial disputes, some of which touch on a large clinic and surgery center they jointly operate on the U’s West Bank campus. Neither side has released details.

Fairview leaders were upset over being given short notice in January about the U’s proposal for a new statewide nonprofit that would merge the health system’s assets with Essentia Health. Similarly, U official balked over Fairview’s plan to merge with South Dakota-based Sanford Health, which included a 2022 episode where the U accused Fairview of mismanagement and Fairview accused the U of hoarding M Health Fairview profits.

Quam didn’t specifically reference any of these disputes Friday, while stressing the importance of finding common ground.

She praised contributions by the U, Fairview and Essentia Health to the state’s health care history, wryly noting, “Essentia is the youngest, having been founded as St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth in 1883.”

Growing up in the southwest Minnesota town of Marshall, Quam told the regents about how she learned the importance of access to health care while watching her father’s work as a Lutheran pastor in the community.

It became clear how the cost of care could be as damaging to families as illness itself, she said. Surviving tough diagnoses often required traveling for advanced care at the University of Minnesota or Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

Next week, Quam plans to attend an honors event at her old high school in Marshall, where she’ll spend time with a school board member that Quam has come to know in recent years. Emma, this school board member’s daughter, needed life-saving treatment at University of Minnesota Medical Center when she was just one day old.

“There, as a fragile infant born with a rare, poorly understood genetic condition, Emma and her parents met the University of Minnesota doctors who would save her,” Quam said. “Now a junior in college, Emma, like so many other talented rural Minnesotans, is poised to be a Minnesota leader building a future that benefits all of us. All because of the care she received here.”

about the writer

about the writer

Christopher Snowbeck

Reporter

Christopher Snowbeck covers health insurers, including Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group, and the business of running hospitals and clinics.

See Moreicon

More from Health Care

See More

Health Care

Facilitator to help forge M Health Fairview’s future, despite ‘turbulent water’

card image

Attorney General Keith Ellison named former UnitedHealth Group executive Lois Quam as strategic facilitator this spring.

Business

Solventum, facing tariffs of up to $100 million, raises sales guidance

card image

Business

Medtech firms accused of changing spine devices, causing added pain and electric shocks

card image