27 of the best places to eat around Minneapolis lakes

In the same strip mall, Sushi Train (3236 W. Lake St., sushitraincalhoun.com) is a fun way to grab a quick bite. Sushi is made on the spot and then placed on conveyor belts that wrap around tables and booths, so diners can grab tuna, salmon, unagi rolls and more the minute they sit down. Plates are color coded by price, and the bill is tallied at the end of your meal. There’s also an a la carte menu to order hot foods such as chicken katsu, gyoza, ramen and udon noodle soup. If it’s a burger you’re craving, the fast-casual My Burger (3100 Excelsior Blvd., myburgerusa.com) is one way to satisfy that desire. The local chain prides itself on a range of burger options, including a few under $10.