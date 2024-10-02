27 of the best places to eat around Minneapolis lakes

On any given top weather day, the sizable paved trail loops around the Minneapolis Chain of Lakes fill with runners, pedestrians and bicyclists.
From casual to full-service restaurants to lakeside eateries and nearby hidden gems, here are our favorite spots to dine around
For some, grabbing a bite at nearby restaurants is a way to embrace what these lakes — Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska and Lake Harriet as well as Lake Nokomis to the southeast — have to offer.
In addition to year-round restaurants, seasonal lakeside pavilion eateries stay open well into October. Dawn Uremovich runs the Painted Turtle on Lake Nokomis with her son Sam Carter and has served in managerial roles in restaurants for 40 years. She said there’s just something about running an eatery near the lakes. “It’s a happy crowd,” Uremovich said. “They’re at the lake, hiking or boating, enjoying it with their friends, with their family. It’s just a very fun atmosphere.”
Claire Wilson, outgoing executive director of the Loppet Foundation, which promotes the outdoors and Minneapolis trail systems, said the city’s lakes feature prominently throughout the year, including the upcoming Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon on Oct. 6 that starts in downtown Minneapolis and ends at the State Capitol.
“The marathon runs along many of the lakes,” Wilson said, adding that the lakes are not only for enjoying in the spring, summer and fall, but well into the winter. “We groom paths so you can ski 68 kilometers all around the city, including right on the lakes that become skiing and hiking trails. I can’t think of many urban areas that have that — people come from all over for this and most of them stop to dine while in the area.”
Looking to join in the marathon cheer squad or just enjoy a stroll, run or bike ride around one of the city’s best assets? To feed your appetite, here are our favorite places that are a walkable four blocks or less to the city’s larger lakes — all with full-loop trails.
Lake of the Isles
Trail loop: 2.63 miles
The long and winding lake gives moments of solace in quiet, tucked-away places. And speaking of tucked away, the Kenwood (2115 W. 21st St., thekenwoodrestaurant.com), a few blocks off the lake’s northwest side, is a charming hidden gem of a neighborhood bistro. The weekend brunch is our favorite meal, particularly the fiery eggs Benedict with housemade focaccia, porchetta and a Calabrian chile hollandaise. The flavor-packed Turkish egg dish with labneh soft cheese, pickled red onions and house salsa is a close second. Off the lunch and dinner menus, the chicken ricotta meatballs and cheffed-up burger are highly recommended.
In Uptown, there are too many great places to name. But let’s start with some of our favorites within our four-block radius. There’s a reason Isles Bun & Coffee (1424 W. 28th St., islesbun.com) has regular lines out the door for its gooey, giant caramel and pecan buns. And while they are a main attraction, the order-at-the-counter spot just off Hennepin Avenue is also worth a visit for its coffee, fresh-squeezed orange juice and quiche. The eatery caters to early risers, opening daily at 6:30 a.m. Just down the street, Red Cow (2626 Hennepin Av. S., redcowmn.com) is a reliable bet for above-par burgers, with more than a dozen offerings — including vegan options. Weekend brunch, serving classics as well as classics with a twist, is also popular.
Bde Maka Ska
Trail loop: 3.1 miles
Also in Uptown and closer to the bustling Bde Maka Ska, Lake & Irving (1513 W. Lake St., lakeandirving.com) is a favorite neighborhood hang for its well-curated selection of tap beers and American-Hawaiian fare. Whether it’s a burger with wagyu and black truffle, ahi tuna with edamame succotash and miso vin or a hanger steak with hurricane potatoes, dishes always go the extra mile. The nearby French bistro Barbette (1600 W. Lake St., barbette.com) is another top pick for a full-service spot. The skinny, crispy pommes frites with saffron are not to be missed. Pair them with mussels in a white wine garlic broth for a great nosh. Or, fuel your belly with more formal entrees, including pastas, fish, steaks and chops.
For a healthy dose, Brim (2919 Knox Av. S., brimrestaurant.com), an order-at-the-counter cafe kitty-corner from the lake, is above par in how it executes salads, grain bowls and smoothies. That’s especially prevalent in the salmon bowl with Red Lake Nation wild rice, miso mushrooms, a cashew dill sauce and impeccably cooked fish.
For the best views of the iconic lake, head to the newest hot spot, Pimento on the Lake (3000 Bde Maka Ska Pkwy., pimento.com). Tomme Beevas is serving up cuisine from his native Jamaica at the lakeside pavilion eatery. Among our favorites: the Jamaican patties, curry chicken and jerk pork. In addition to traditional Jamaican fare, tenders, burgers (including vegetarian options), as well as chicken and fish sandwiches share space on the menu. There’s still time to soak it in — Beevas said the eatery will close for the season at the end of October.
On the northwest corner, a density of restaurants awaits. If you’re keeping things casual, the order-at-the-counter Rustica (3224 W. Lake St., rusticabakery.com) has long been a destination for artisan bread, best spotlighted in its daily sandwich offerings, as well as its quiches, cookies and lattes. Next door, Punch (3226 W. Lake St., punchpizza.com) does pizza Neapolitan-style, signature charred crust bubbles and all, thanks to the 900-degree wood-burning ovens. And yes, that includes the Naples classic Margherita pizza with mozzarella, tomatoes and basil.
In the same strip mall, Sushi Train (3236 W. Lake St., sushitraincalhoun.com) is a fun way to grab a quick bite. Sushi is made on the spot and then placed on conveyor belts that wrap around tables and booths, so diners can grab tuna, salmon, unagi rolls and more the minute they sit down. Plates are color coded by price, and the bill is tallied at the end of your meal. There’s also an a la carte menu to order hot foods such as chicken katsu, gyoza, ramen and udon noodle soup. If it’s a burger you’re craving, the fast-casual My Burger (3100 Excelsior Blvd., myburgerusa.com) is one way to satisfy that desire. The local chain prides itself on a range of burger options, including a few under $10.
For full-service options, our top pick is Chilango (2730 W. Lake St., chilangomn.com), a relative newcomer to the Twin Cities dining scene from James Beard-nominated chef Jorge Guzmán. Whether it’s the burgers, tacos or knife-and-fork dishes, the Mex-Tex menu explores the flavors of the Yucatán, where Guzman was raised. The tuna tostada, an appetizer laden with herbs and tomatillo ponzu, is a great start. Craft cocktails also pay attention to detail. Not too far away is the chic Waterbury (3012 Excelsior Blvd., waterburympls.com), the first-floor restaurant in the Waterbury House Residences, serving up American-global flavors. Kick off your meal with the flavor-packed chickpea falafel patties with Fresno peppers off the appetizer menu.
Lake Harriet
Trail loop: 2.75 miles
There’s always something to see and do at Lake Harriet, home to sailboats and summer band shell concerts come summer, kite fests and the Art Shanty Project in the winter.
During the warmer weather months, the lakeside pavilion eatery Bread and Pickle (4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., breadandpickle.com) gives the people what they want — and more. No-fuss Sandwiches, brats, burgers can be found for under $10, while some slightly fancier upgrades, such as walleye and pulled pork sandwiches, are available for a few bucks more. Grab other popular menu items, such as cheese curds and ice cream, too. The seasonal restaurant is expected to remain open through Oct. 13.
On the west side of the lake, there’s a cluster of top-notch restaurants in the Linden Hills neighborhood. Near the intersection of 43rd Street and Upton Avenue S., you can find several options to grab a bite — and then it’s a straight two-block shot on 44th Street to the lake.
Among the best of the bunch are the charming, quaint neighborhood bistros, the Harriet Brasserie (2724 W. 43rd St., lakeharrietbrasserie.com) among them. The French-style omelets during weekend brunch, as well as the duck tacos with its bright, crunchy slaw and the juicy wagyu burgers at lunch and dinner, have not let us down. Our other go-to neighborhood spot is Tilia (2726 W. 43rd St., tiliampls.com), located on the same block. The eatery by Steven Brown has been pleasing palates for 13 years with a cheffy spin on everything from burgers to steaks. The steak tartare off the starter menu continues to be a tried-and-true favorite, and a fun way to start your food journey.
Daniel del Prado’s buzzworthy Martina (4312 Upton Av. S., martinarestaurant.com) serves up ambitious Argentine fare that the kitchen skillfully pulls off, whether it’s the lobster toast and crab Benedict for brunch or the pork chops with pomegranate paste and steak with potato churros for dinner. The cocktail menu is just as elevated. For a more casual option, it’s salads and wood-fired pizzas with cheffed-up combinations at sister restaurant Rosalia (2811 W. 43rd St., rosaliapizza.com) next door. Italian sausage with creamed spinach and mozzarella, arugula with lemon ricotta as well as pistachio pesto with burrata are just a few examples.
As the name implies, Picnic (4307 Upton Av. S., picniclindenhills.com), the latest hot addition to the neighborhood, may have everything you want for packing a picnic (a fancy one at that), but you can also dine in. The menu includes snack boards, Chicago-style hot dogs and shrimp rolls. Starting at 5 p.m., the menu expands into more elevated offerings, such as steak tartare, duck leg confit and pastas. For some spice in your life, the Thai restaurant Naviyas (2812 W. 43rd St., naviyas.com) has a pad thai, veggie-loaded and swimming in a red curry peanut sauce, that was the best thing we tried during a recent visit. Cap off your meal at Sebastian Joe’s (4321 Upton Av. S., sebastianjoesicecream.com), the local institution with an expansive selection of classic and rotating ice cream flavors, including vegan options.
On the southern end of Lake Harriet, the Broder family has made a name for themselves with a trifecta of restaurants near the intersection of 50th Street and Penn Avenue, just two blocks from the lakes. Broders’ Cucina Italiana (2308 W. 50th St., broders.com) market and deli is the most casual with order-at-the-counter pizzas, strombolis and pastas with a small seating area. Meanwhile, Broders’ Pasta Bar (5000 Penn Av. S., broderspastabar.com) across the street is a full-service option with a sizable menu of pastas representing regional specialties throughout Italy. Nearby, Terzo (2221 W. 50th St., terzompls.com) celebrates rustic Italian traditions in a modern setting. Also in the Fulton neighborhood — and a hop, skip and jump away from Lake Harriet — is Nico’s Tacos and Agave Bar (4959 Penn Av. S., nicostacobar.com), serving up fare inspired by Mexican street foods.
Lake Nokomis
Trail loop: 2.5 miles
In another part of south Minneapolis, Lake Nokomis is a destination for not only the paved trails that wrap around the lake, but a bustling beach scene during the warm weather months.
A pavilion restaurant just off the beach, the Painted Turtle (4955 W. Lake Nokomis Pkwy., paintedturtlempls.com) is a place to grab salads, lox and cream cheese on the lighter side and sliders and brats on the heavier side. Also a draw: the expansive scoop menu featuring Minnesota Dairy Lab ice cream. If the buttermilk strawberry is on rotation during your visit, make that part of your order. Note that the spot just closed for the season, but be sure it’s on your list come spring.
On the opposite side of the lake, Nokomis Beach Coffee (4956 28th Av. S., bit.ly/nokomiscoffee) keeps things classic and fuss-free with a straightforward menu of coffee and espresso drinks. For food, look for Nordic waffles, soups and homestyle sandwiches on freshly baked bread (including a delicious sourdough), all under $11.
