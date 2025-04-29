Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo celebrations among the free things to do this week

1. Cinco de Mayo
Celebrate Mexican culture with performances by dance groups, a parade, car show, food and merchandise vendors. (5-9 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. Cesar Chavez St., St. Paul. stpaulwestsidefiestas.com)
2. New Brighton Garage Sale
Calling all bargain hunters and hagglers to this community event, which turns someone’s unwanted goods into someone else’s personal treasure. (Thu.-Sun., see website for garage sale hours and locations. New Brighton Community Center sale: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. South Parking Lot, 400 10th St. NW., New Brighton. newbrightonmn.gov)
3. Kentucky Derby Day Party
Dress to impress in celebration of horse racing’s biggest event of the year. Listen to bluegrass while sipping on a mint julep on outdoor patios. (Noon-6 p.m. Sat. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. britspub.com)
4. Seitu Ken Jones
The multidisciplinary artist will give a talk on his methods of creating media from ceramics to sculpture as part of his exhibit, “Channeling Blacks & Blues.” (6 p.m. Thu. Exhibit on view through May 23. Owens Science Hall, University of St. Thomas, 2115 Summit Av., St. Paul. themonahan.org)
5. Bard African Night
As part of the Free Thursday Night series, the evening explores the “bard” concept. There will be a live excerpt from Ibimina Dominique Thompson’s play “Bad Africans” and a screening of the short film “Love is Like.” (6-8 p.m. Thu. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls. walkerart.org)
6. Kentucky Derby Party
Dust off the seersucker suit or sundress for a best-dressed competition before the horses take off. Take photos in a booth and sip on Oaks Lily and mint juleps. (3-7 p.m. Sat. Osseo/Maple Grove American Legion, 240 4th Av. SE., Osseo. facebookcom)
7. Cherry Tree Celebration
Nestled in a cherry tree grove, this event begins with a lion dance and drumming by Taikollaborative. Make uchiwa hand fans, samurai hats and other crafts. (9-11:30 a.m. Sat. Como Park, 1199 Midway Pkwy., St. Paul. stpaulnagasaki.org)
8. Shop Small Ownd’ly
Check out quality handmade items from local makers and artisans. Grab a snack from a food truck. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Hollywood Theater, 2815 Johnson St. NE., Mpls. facebook.com)