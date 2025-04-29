Critics’ picks: The 14 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

MUSIC
Sturgill Simpson
Leave it to the versatile Kentucky twanger to overcome the historically worst music venue in the Twin Cities (Roy Wilkins Auditorium) and deliver one of the very best concerts of 2024. He conquered the sonic pitfalls thanks to smart audio engineers, a wide-ranging repertoire, a top-notch band, his forceful and passionate voice, and the wherewithal to perform for three terrific hours. You never know what covers he’ll play — tunes by Prince, Procol Harum, Neil Diamond, Eddie Murphy, William Bell, Lefty Frizzell have shown up this year. Plus, Simpson has his own diverse catalog of twangers, rockers and bluegrassers. He returns to the Armory, another old building that had a marvelous makeover, especially acoustically. (8 p.m. Tue.-Wed., Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $85 and up, ticketmaster.com)
JON BREAM
The Hold Steady
“We believe in one band.” So read the headline when the Hold Steady made the cover of the then-still-biblical Village Voice in May 2005 upon the release of its religiously rife and spiritedly riffed second album, “Separation Sunday,” solidifying its status as New York’s favorite bar band. A reminder that frontman Craig Finn and two of his bandmates moved to NYC from the Twin Cities, they’re celebrating the record’s 20th anniversary here with a special four-night stand in three different venues, including a soundcheck Q&A Saturday and storyteller-style show Sunday. Fans from all over have scooped up tickets, but assorted resale and premium options remain. (8 p.m. Thu., 7th St. Entry; 8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., First Avenue; 5 p.m. Sun., Fine Line, Mpls., first-avenue.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Lucy Dacus
Coming off the almost-mainstream success of the indie-rock supergroup Boygenius with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker — the latter plays First Ave next week — Dacus picked a good time to churn out one of her sweetest and most hopeful albums to date. “Forever Is a Feeling” was largely inspired by her budding romantic relationship with Baker, and thus veers more toward serene Mitski territory than her previous album’s angstier tones. The Virginia rocker is settling in for two nights in a scene that got in early on her greatness seeing her open for Courtney Barnett and Car Seat Headrest. Muna’s Katie Gavin opens both shows with Jasmine.4.T. (7:15 p.m. Mon. & Tue., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $50-$70, axs.com)
C.R.
Munson Fest
John Munson, the mustachioed bassist/singer with Semisonic and the New Standards, suffered a stroke on Feb. 23. While the 58-year-old has been recuperating, friends of one of the most likable and liked Minnesota musicians are playing a benefit concert for him. The lineup sounds like the blueprint for a New Standards holiday show with Chan Poling and Steve Roehm of the New Standards, Aby Wolf, Dylan Hicks, Matt Wilson and His Orchestra, Dusts of Suns and other local players. Munson plans to attend to express his gratitude for all the support he’s received. “I might sing a song,” he said. The hopeful musician promises the New Standards will perform June 19 at the free annual Lowertown Sounds series in St. Paul’s Mears Park. “It’s going to happen,” he said. “We don’t know exactly what.” (7:30 p.m. Thu., Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, $33.40 and up, axs.com)
J.B.