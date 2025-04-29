Things To Do

Critics’ picks: The 14 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 29, 2025 at 1:00PM
Lucy Dacus. Provided by Matadorr Records
Lucy Dacus performs Monday and Tuesday at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul. (Keith Harris/Matador Records)

MUSIC

Sturgill Simpson

Leave it to the versatile Kentucky twanger to overcome the historically worst music venue in the Twin Cities (Roy Wilkins Auditorium) and deliver one of the very best concerts of 2024. He conquered the sonic pitfalls thanks to smart audio engineers, a wide-ranging repertoire, a top-notch band, his forceful and passionate voice, and the wherewithal to perform for three terrific hours. You never know what covers he’ll play — tunes by Prince, Procol Harum, Neil Diamond, Eddie Murphy, William Bell, Lefty Frizzell have shown up this year. Plus, Simpson has his own diverse catalog of twangers, rockers and bluegrassers. He returns to the Armory, another old building that had a marvelous makeover, especially acoustically. (8 p.m. Tue.-Wed., Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $85 and up, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

The Hold Steady

“We believe in one band.” So read the headline when the Hold Steady made the cover of the then-still-biblical Village Voice in May 2005 upon the release of its religiously rife and spiritedly riffed second album, “Separation Sunday,” solidifying its status as New York’s favorite bar band. A reminder that frontman Craig Finn and two of his bandmates moved to NYC from the Twin Cities, they’re celebrating the record’s 20th anniversary here with a special four-night stand in three different venues, including a soundcheck Q&A Saturday and storyteller-style show Sunday. Fans from all over have scooped up tickets, but assorted resale and premium options remain. (8 p.m. Thu., 7th St. Entry; 8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., First Avenue; 5 p.m. Sun., Fine Line, Mpls., first-avenue.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Lucy Dacus

Coming off the almost-mainstream success of the indie-rock supergroup Boygenius with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker — the latter plays First Ave next week — Dacus picked a good time to churn out one of her sweetest and most hopeful albums to date. “Forever Is a Feeling” was largely inspired by her budding romantic relationship with Baker, and thus veers more toward serene Mitski territory than her previous album’s angstier tones. The Virginia rocker is settling in for two nights in a scene that got in early on her greatness seeing her open for Courtney Barnett and Car Seat Headrest. Muna’s Katie Gavin opens both shows with Jasmine.4.T. (7:15 p.m. Mon. & Tue., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $50-$70, axs.com)

C.R.

Munson Fest

John Munson, the mustachioed bassist/singer with Semisonic and the New Standards, suffered a stroke on Feb. 23. While the 58-year-old has been recuperating, friends of one of the most likable and liked Minnesota musicians are playing a benefit concert for him. The lineup sounds like the blueprint for a New Standards holiday show with Chan Poling and Steve Roehm of the New Standards, Aby Wolf, Dylan Hicks, Matt Wilson and His Orchestra, Dusts of Suns and other local players. Munson plans to attend to express his gratitude for all the support he’s received. “I might sing a song,” he said. The hopeful musician promises the New Standards will perform June 19 at the free annual Lowertown Sounds series in St. Paul’s Mears Park. “It’s going to happen,” he said. “We don’t know exactly what.” (7:30 p.m. Thu., Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, $33.40 and up, axs.com)

J.B.

Davóne Tines and the Truth

Having been named Musical America’s 2022 Vocalist of the Year, this bass-baritone is exhibiting his adventurous spirit this season as an affiliated artist both with the San Francisco-based early music orchestra Philharmonia Baroque and at America’s capital of imaginative new music presentations, the Brooklyn Academy of Music. He and his group will premiere “Ritual” — a collection of pieces that mix gospel, soul, chant and original compositions — in the Minneapolis Institute of Art corridor that leads to the exhibit “Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys.” The music is free, but the exhibit requires separate admission. (7:30 p.m. Thu., 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls., free, liquidmusic.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Balint Karosi

The Bach Society of Minnesota has invited this Hungarian organist to town for a recital, where he’ll demonstrate the skills and interpretive depth that helped him win multiple organ competitions, including the 2008 International Bach Competition in Leipzig, Germany. Now based in Philadelphia after having founded baroque music ensembles and festivals in Boston and New York City, Karosi will show off his way with Bach on a program that also includes music by the Renaissance era’s Francisco Correa de Arauxo, baroque composer Nicolas de Grigny, German romantic Robert Schumann and Karosi himself. (7 p.m. Fri., House of Hope Presbyterian Church, 797 Summit Av., St. Paul, $5-$30, bachsocietymn.org)

R.H.

THEATER

‘Violet’

The quest to bind physical and psychological scars is at the heart of this 1997 musical by composer Jeanine Tesori and librettist Brian Crawley. Disfigured in an accident, young Violet takes a bus trip in 1964 from her home in North Carolina to Tulsa, Okla., where she hopes a televangelist will heal her. She meets two pivotal soldiers along the way. Kelli Foster Warder makes her Ten Thousand Things directing debut while Sanford Moore provides musical direction for a show headlined by St. Olaf College grad Annika Isbell as Violet. The cast includes Charlie Clark, Lynnea Doublette and Tom Reed. (Various times and places through June 1. $40 or pay-as-you-will. 612-203-9502 or tenthousandthings.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

‘Sickle’

This play by former Peace Corps worker Abbey Fenbert is set in 1933 at a time of the Holodomor, or manmade famine. After the men in a Ukrainian village have been deported, the women cope as best they can with the order to collectivize. Told in English with Ukrainian supertitles, “Sickle” comes with a warning that because of its themes, it’s best enjoyed by those ages 15 and up. The power-packed cast includes Tracey Maloney, Serena Brook and Becca Claire Hart and the show is staged for Theatre Novi Most by co-founders Lisa Channer and Vladimir Rovinsky. Olga Frayman and Johanna Gorman Baer provide live Ukrainian musical accompaniment. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Fri. & Mon., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends May 10. Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 S. 4th St. Mpls. $12-$50. theatrenovimost.org)

R.P.

DANCE

‘Tapestries 9.0′

Three emerging choreographers share what they’ve been working on in Threads Dance Project’s annual “Tapestries” program, now in its ninth iteration. Colin Edwards explores circadian rhythms, Rachel Lieberman delves into time, grief and memory, while Hannah MacKenzie-Margulies evokes nostalgia. Founder and artistic director Karen L. Charles shares excerpts from her searing “Let America Be America,” a work that incorporates spoken word. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Av. S., Mpls. $30, southerntheater.org)

SHEILA REGAN

COMEDY

Jordan Jensen

The standout of the 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival in 2023 had to be this Brooklyn-based comic who was as vicious as she was hilarious. During her sets at the Southern Theater and Comedy Corner Underground, she proved that nothing was off limits, eviscerating everything from Padma Lakshmi to birdwatchers. Her act is more abrasive than the usual fare at Acme Comedy, but that didn’t keep the club from selling out all upcoming five shows. (8 p.m. Thu., 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fri. and Sat., Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. 1st St., Mpls., $28-$33.75, acmecomedycompany.com)

NEAL JUSTIN

Martin Lawrence

Long before sitcom and “Bad Boys” fame, Lawrence was one of the hottest stand-ups on the planet, leaning on an act that depended more on his relentless energy than punch lines. Last year, he returned to touring after an eight-year break and should be in fine form by the time he hits Mystic Lake Casino this weekend. (8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Mystic Lake, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake, $59-$69.70, mysticlake.com)

N.J.

ART

‘Building/Books’

If you’ve ever climbed the sculptural staircase at Open Books on Washington Avenue S. or taken the Blue Line light rail at 38th, 46th or 50th streets, you’ve encountered artist Karen Wirth’s designs. The prolific artist also has worked with book art for over 40 years and is a 2024 McKnight Book Artist Fellow. The Minnesota Center for Book Arts hosts her retrospective exhibition. Ends June 8. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat., 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thu., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun., 1011 Washington Av. S., Mpls., free, mnbookarts.org or 612-215-2520)

ALICIA ELER

‘(salt: for anyone who ever lost someone)’

Hawona Sullivan Janzen started dreaming about salt during the pandemic. Her research behind the hidden properties of salt led her to connections between the enslavement of her ancestors, spiritual practices around the world and more. Her installation includes ancestral portraits and performances. Ends May 31. (Noon-6 p.m. Thu.-Sat. and by appt., Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Suite 104, Mpls., free, formandcontent.org or 612-436-1151)

A.E.

FAMILY

Cinco de Mayo

The celebration of Mexican culture will have the sights, sounds, smells and colors of the country on full display. With no shortage of things to experience, the weekend will feature Mexican dances, a cultural stage, family zone and a parade highlighting local businesses and organizations. Owners of classic and lowrider cars and motorcycles and more will have their shiny vehicles on view and food trucks will roll in with sweet and savory dishes. Proceeds from the event will benefit youth athletics with football programs showcasing their teams. (3-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. Cesar Chavez Street, St. Paul. stpaulwestsidefiestas.com)

MELISSA WALKER

