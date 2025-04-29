Duluth

British prosecutors announce no charges in Hibbing native Adam Johnson’s death during 2023 hockey game

Johnson, who played two years at UMD, was beloved among his former teammates and townmates.

By Christa Lawler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 29, 2025 at 3:22PM
The man whose skate fatally slashed Adam Johnson's neck during a 2023 hockey game in England will not be charged for Johnson's death. (Paul Vernon/The Associated Press)

DULUTH – Matthew Petgrave, whose skate fatally cut former University of Minnesota Duluth hockey player Adam Johnson’s neck during a 2023 game in England, will not face charges, the Crown Prosecution Services said Tuesday.

Johnson, a 29-year-old Hibbing native who was playing for the Nottingham Panthers, was in the offensive zone during the October game when the Sheffield Steelers’ defenseman’s skate blade connected with Johnson’s neck just below his helmet. Johnson dropped to the ice and was helped off by a teammate, his jersey and the ice both bloodied. He died at the hospital.

Petgrave was arrested in the days following Johnson’s death.

“This is a shocking and deeply upsetting incident,” Michael Quinn, deputy chief crown prosecutor, said in a news release. “The CPS and the South Yorkshire Police have worked closely together to determine whether any criminal charges should be brought against the other ice hockey player involved.”

Quinn said after a thorough investigation of the evidence, it was determined there was not a “realistic prospect of conviction for any criminal offenses.”

Johnson joined the UMD Bulldogs in 2015 and played for two years, ending his career as an assistant captain. He’s best known for a game-winning goal that sent UMD from the Western Regional Final to the NCAA Frozen Four.

In the days after his death, fellow Hibbing native and Johnson’s former coach Scott Sandelin had revisited that key play, a midzone shot to the corner of the net.

“I’ve watched that goal probably 40 times already,” Sandelin said. “I haven’t seen it for a long time. I just keep watching it. Just a little move he made, it brings back great memories.”

UMD didn’t win the Frozen Four that year, Denver did, and Johnson signed with the Pittsburg Penguins with two years of college eligibility remaining. He played 13 games with the Penguins between 2018-2020, according to the UMD athletic department.

He was in his first season with the UK Elite Ice Hockey League when he died.

During a memorial at his packed hometown arena, Johnson was described as a “hometown hero.”

After his death, the National Federation of High Schools mandated neck guards for high school hockey players. They are not often used at the pro level.

Christa Lawler

Duluth Reporter

Christa Lawler covers Duluth and surrounding areas for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the North Report newsletter at www.startribune.com/northreport.

