British prosecutors announce no charges in Hibbing native Adam Johnson’s death during 2023 hockey game

DULUTH – Matthew Petgrave, whose skate fatally cut former University of Minnesota Duluth hockey player Adam Johnson’s neck during a 2023 game in England, will not face charges, the Crown Prosecution Services said Tuesday.
Johnson, a 29-year-old Hibbing native who was playing for the Nottingham Panthers, was in the offensive zone during the October game when the Sheffield Steelers’ defenseman’s skate blade connected with Johnson’s neck just below his helmet. Johnson dropped to the ice and was helped off by a teammate, his jersey and the ice both bloodied. He died at the hospital.
“This is a shocking and deeply upsetting incident,” Michael Quinn, deputy chief crown prosecutor, said in a news release. “The CPS and the South Yorkshire Police have worked closely together to determine whether any criminal charges should be brought against the other ice hockey player involved.”
Quinn said after a thorough investigation of the evidence, it was determined there was not a “realistic prospect of conviction for any criminal offenses.”
Johnson joined the UMD Bulldogs in 2015 and played for two years, ending his career as an assistant captain. He’s best known for a game-winning goal that sent UMD from the Western Regional Final to the NCAA Frozen Four.
In the days after his death, fellow Hibbing native and Johnson’s former coach Scott Sandelin had revisited that key play, a midzone shot to the corner of the net.
“I’ve watched that goal probably 40 times already,” Sandelin said. “I haven’t seen it for a long time. I just keep watching it. Just a little move he made, it brings back great memories.”