Tacos for a new generation coming to Richfield

Chef Oscar Ramos will open El Taco Real at 2208 W. 66th St. in Richfield in early May and, as the name implies, the menu will be heavy on tacos.
That includes traditional Mexican tacos with corn tortillas (made in house), cilantro, onions and lime — just like what Ramos grew up on in Juventino Rosas, the city where he was born and raised. The menu also will have room for experimentation.
“We’re going to have two different lines of tacos: traditional and gourmet,” said Ramos. It’s the realization of a dream for the chef/owner, who went to culinary school in Mexico. But life took him in another direction, and he ended up running a construction business in the Twin Cities.
Traditional recipes come from Ramos and his family, including an uncle who used to run a taqueria. Ramos also asked restaurateurs from establishments he loved while growing up for their recipes and they obliged, wishing him luck in his new venture.
Meanwhile, gourmet tacos will get dressed up with a wider range of ingredients and flavors. As part of it, Ramos has brought in industry veterans. Chefs Pat Weber and Dave Buxton and hospitality guru Sara Phelps of Mise en Place consulting will help create that part of the menu and launch the operation. Alex Becerra, whose résumé includes Masa & Agave at Hotel Ivy, will be the restaurant’s general manager.
In addition to tacos, menu items such as gorditas and salads will be offered at the fast-casual spot in the former Tazzah Mediterranean (which also happens to be a historic Taco Bell). If all goes as planned, El Taco Real’s grand opening will be May 8.
“I’ve always cooked and always wanted to have a restaurant, and I remember my mom putting me in culinary school,” said Ramos, who co-owns the place with his wife, Heimi. “It’s been a dream of mine.”
New lakeside restaurant will open this summer
Chef Josh Brown will lead the kitchen at Cabana Anna’s, a new restaurant opening May 1 inside the Shoreline Hotel (4165 Shoreline Drive) in Spring Park. Brown was the longtime leader of D’Amico’s catering kitchens, and headed up Gather at the Walker Art Center.