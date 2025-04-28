North Loop’s Guacaya Bistreaux quietly closed over the weekend

Sunday night was the final dinner in the North Loop for Guacaya Bistreaux as chef/owner Pedro Wolcott, his family and staff decided to pass on the long Minnesota goodbyes.
“Staff is the most important thing,” said Wolcott. “I went to them and asked, ‘What do you want this [closing] to be?’ They said not a pity party."
They’ve known for weeks about the planned exit and went out on their own terms.
But this isn’t the end of the story for Wolcott or his business. He has secured a new location for the concept, but the transition will take some time so details are under wraps. Until then, he assured that all of his staff have secured employment.
The restaurant serving Latin and Caribbean cuisine opened in the summer of 2022 after a run of successful pop-ups from the chef. The menu and style of service shifted a bit during that time, trying to garner solid footing as Wolcott shared flavors from his childhood in Panama and New Orleans.
Ultimately, rising rent and the cost of doing business in Minneapolis’ restaurant-dense and trendy neighborhood proved too much.
“We’re a mom-and-pop restaurant, and North Loop is for restaurant groups,” said Wolcott. His wife and mother-in-law work in the restaurant (337 Washington Av. N.). His cousin provided some of the art. Another challenge that proved formidable: They were never able to secure permission to add valet parking — the restaurant had just two parking spots abutting the gentleman’s club next door. Plus, the price of ingredients is unpredictable at best.
“When we opened, a case of banana leaves was $48, now it’s $86,” he said.