North Loop’s Guacaya Bistreaux quietly closed over the weekend

Staff chose the quiet exit, but there’s a silver lining for what comes next.

By Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 28, 2025 at 11:20AM
The North Loop restaurant Guacaya Bistreaux has closed. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Sunday night was the final dinner in the North Loop for Guacaya Bistreaux as chef/owner Pedro Wolcott, his family and staff decided to pass on the long Minnesota goodbyes.

“Staff is the most important thing,” said Wolcott. “I went to them and asked, ‘What do you want this [closing] to be?’ They said not a pity party."

They’ve known for weeks about the planned exit and went out on their own terms.

But this isn’t the end of the story for Wolcott or his business. He has secured a new location for the concept, but the transition will take some time so details are under wraps. Until then, he assured that all of his staff have secured employment.

The restaurant serving Latin and Caribbean cuisine opened in the summer of 2022 after a run of successful pop-ups from the chef. The menu and style of service shifted a bit during that time, trying to garner solid footing as Wolcott shared flavors from his childhood in Panama and New Orleans.

Ultimately, rising rent and the cost of doing business in Minneapolis’ restaurant-dense and trendy neighborhood proved too much.

“We’re a mom-and-pop restaurant, and North Loop is for restaurant groups,” said Wolcott. His wife and mother-in-law work in the restaurant (337 Washington Av. N.). His cousin provided some of the art. Another challenge that proved formidable: They were never able to secure permission to add valet parking — the restaurant had just two parking spots abutting the gentleman’s club next door. Plus, the price of ingredients is unpredictable at best.

“When we opened, a case of banana leaves was $48, now it’s $86,” he said.

But it was a good run with a lot of good days. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri highlighted the restaurant on a November episode of his popular Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," and there were many late-night memories made on the bistro light-lit patio.

Wolcott teased at more plans that were bigger and family-oriented. But after packing up all that was Guacaya North Loop, he’s pivoting to his favorite role: fatherhood. The parents of two boys are expecting a daughter very soon. They’ll travel down to New Orleans and spend some time as a family.

And then they’ll come back. Wolcott’s Minneapolis roots are staying firmly planted.

about the writer

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

