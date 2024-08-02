The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week

And that’s what we started with — an order of generous chicken- and beef-filled pastry triangles (two for $4), fried until blistery and crisp. As tempting as it was to make a meal of sambosas, we also ordered the chicken kay kay noodle dish and beef suqaar, both Somali staples (and both $16.99). While we wouldn’t hesitate to order either again, the suqaar emerged as our favorite. Cubes of boldly seasoned beef were paired with vegetables sautéed until tender, and served with sides of Somali rice and lettuce.