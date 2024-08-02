The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week

The Lucky Peach from Farina Rossa at Bang Brewing
New Jerseyans know pizza, in my not-so-humble N.J.-native opinion. So I was thrilled to discover a fellow Garden Stater slinging dough in the gorgeous wildflower garden outside Bang Brewing in St. Paul. Chef JM Lynch grew up on the Jersey Shore, where he says “pizza was part of our culture.” The Culinary Institute of Americac-trained chef cooked in several cities before landing in Minnesota, working as executive chef at Travail and developing pizzas at Nouvelle Brewing.
He recently struck out on his own, launching Farina Rossa. The name, Italian for red wheat, honors the whole grain, organic, stone-ground type from local producer Baker’s Field Flour and Bread that he uses in his sourdough crusts. Lynch’s residency, for now, is in a tent behind Bang Brewing’s distinct grain bin set against a natural prairie garden that’s just popping with color. (Could there be a more picturesque escape from this otherwise industrial corner of St. Paul?)
I preferred the combinations with the most abundant toppings. The hands-down favorite at my table was the Lucky Peach ($21), a limited-time seasonal celebration. Crushed peaches give the pie a sweet-and-sour vibrancy that stands up to the crust, three kinds of cheese (including hand-pulled mozzarella and cotija), and a happy little salad of arugula, basil, pickled jalapeños and sunflower seeds. There’s an option to add prosciutto for $2.50, and it’s a very good idea.
As for the beer, the all-organic Bang Brewing is one of just 11 breweries nationwide to collaborate with outdoor gear company Patagonia to brew with the sustainable Kernza grain. You’ll find Kernza ales and lagers on tap, and you can spike them with a Misfit Coffee Co.-made mixer, such as lime-orange-hibiscus Rita for a crisp beer cocktail. (Sharyn Jackson)
2320 Capp Road, St. Paul, 404-502-2120, farinarossakitchen.com, bangbrewing.com
Walleye tots at Farmers Kitchen + Bar
All our planning for the State Fair inspired a recent visit to the brick-and-mortar version of a favorite stand at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. The Minnesota Farmers Union is behind Farmers Kitchen + Bar and, like its State Fair stand, emphasizes local food producers but with a wider range of offerings.