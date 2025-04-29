Sports

Podcast: Critical Game 5s offer different opportunities for Wolves, Wild

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with three points on the Wolves, who have a commanding 3-1 series lead against the Lakers but must keep their foot on the gas. And Sarah McLellan joins Rand to break down Wild vs. Vegas Game 5.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 29, 2025 at 3:16PM
Matt Boldy (12) of the Minnesota Wild chases the puck in the corner in the first period of Game 4. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

10:00: Sarah McLellan joins Rand to break down Wild vs. Vegas Game 5. It’s obviously a huge one with the series tied 2-2. The Wild look primed to make a lineup change, while Vegas looks to be splitting up its top line.

30:00: The Lynx are still haunted by how 2024 ended. Can they channel that into more success this year?

