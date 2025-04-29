Podcast: Critical Game 5s offer different opportunities for Wolves, Wild

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with three points on the Wolves, who have a commanding 3-1 series lead against the Lakers but must keep their foot on the gas. The series is far from over, even as an intriguing one looms potentially in the next round against Golden State. Plus the Twins clobbered Cleveland, and many of the hard hit balls that were outs earlier this season are falling in now.
10:00: Sarah McLellan joins Rand to break down Wild vs. Vegas Game 5. It’s obviously a huge one with the series tied 2-2. The Wild look primed to make a lineup change, while Vegas looks to be splitting up its top line.
30:00: The Lynx are still haunted by how 2024 ended. Can they channel that into more success this year?
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports