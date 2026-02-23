Advertisement
Reusse: For 1980 gold medalists, 2026 U.S. men’s hockey team stirs up memories

Those from the “Miracle on Ice” team are big fans of the “Surprise on Ice” team that will bring home the gold from the Milan Cortina Games.

By Patrick Reusse

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 23, 2026 at 2:58AM
United States' hockey team pounces on goalie Jim Craig after a 4-3 victory against the Soviet Union in a medal round match at the the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y., Feb. 22, 1980. (The Associated Press)
The Cincinnati Reds earned the name “The Big Red Machine” in the 1970s, and particularly with back-to-back World Series titles in 1975 and ’76. A favored quip a few years later — as the Soviet Union was readying its hockey team to seek a fifth consecutive Olympic gold in the 1980 Games — was, “This is the ‘real’ Big Red Machine.”

You might have heard about what then happened on Feb. 22, 1980, when the United States shocked the Soviets 4-3 and then defeated Finland two days later to take the gold medal in Lake Placid, N.Y.

This became known as the “Miracle on Ice” – the miracle being the victory over the Soviets.

On that exact date, 46 years later, the United States finally gained its next gold medal in men’s hockey, defeating Canada 2-1 early in 3-on-3 overtime on Sunday in Milan, Italy.

You could call this one the “Surprise on Ice,” considering the manner in which Canada carried the play for the final two periods. And you could give Connor Hellebuyck large bouquets for his goaltending, much as Jim Craig received for backstopping the Team USA success in 1980, particularly on Feb. 22 vs. the Soviets.

United States players celebrate after defeating Canada for the Olympic gold medal on Sunday, Feb. 22, in Milan, Italy. (Petr David Josek/The Associated Press)

Beyond that, what we had in Milan was great pros vs. great pros playing at breakneck speed throughout, compared to a fearsome collection of Russians used to steamrolling international teams for which NHL and other pros were ineligible.

There’s another ode to the 1980 heroes that appeared on Netflix starting a few weeks ago. It’s a documentary that repeats the title “Miracle,” and it might be the best yet – although, really, how do you beat Karl Malden playing coach Herb Brooks in the ABC-produced “Miracle on Ice” in 1981?

Answer: Easily.

The puck was scheduled to be dropped at 7:10 a.m. in the Twin Cities and that was exactly when it took place. And presumably the 11 surviving Minnesotans from the ‘80 team — three from the Range, four from the metro, one apiece from Rochester and Duluth, a Broten from Roseau and a required Christian from Warroad — were watching with exuberance.

For sure, that was the case with Buzz Schneider, from Babbitt; Rob McClanahan, from Mounds View; and John (Bah) Harrington, from Virginia.

McClanahan was in Sun Valley, Idaho, taking the day off from skiing to calm his nerves after watching the 46-year wait for a U.S. gold come to finish. Harrington and Schneider were watching at their homes in the Twin Cities.

Dave Christian was in Milan watching in person as his nephew Brock Nelson added to the family gold medal collection. ”He has been emotional throughout the tournament,“ Nelson said of his uncle. “It is fun to share this with him.”

Members of the 1980 US Olympic hockey team pose for a picture during a fundraising event in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. From left to right: John Harrington, Bill Baker, Buzz Schneider, Mike Eruzione, Phil Verchota, Rob McClanahan and Steve Janaszak. (Seth Wenig/The Associated Press)

Rob McClanahan

“I just aged 10 years watching this game. Hellebuyck, he was fantastic. He was their Jim Craig today. I know the purists don’t like 3-on-3 overtime to decide a championship hockey game, but sports are ever-changing. They used to say pros didn’t belong in the Olympics. Now, we celebrate that.

“You play by the rules that exist, and in the Olympics, that’s 3-on-3. Complaining doesn’t help. You have to adapt.

“For us ’80 guys, it was amazing to see Brock Nelson out there. David Christian, one of our best players — his sister Jeri is Brock’s mother. Their Dad was Billy, and their uncle was Roger, both on the first gold medal team. So, you have the Christians connected — grandfather, great uncle, uncle and now Brock ... connected to the three U.S. gold medal teams.

“For sure, Bill Guerin as the Wild general manager will never have to take any heat for giving up too much in a trade for Quinn Hughes. His brother [Jack] won it, but Quinn ... he’s amazing with the puck.

“And I do think Guerin did a great job putting this team together. He had great skaters to go with the physical guys.”

Buzz Schneider

“It is unreal, to see us win it after 46 years. I’ll tell you what: Hellebuyck played a hellacious game. It’s so different, with all the pros out there. Mike Eruzione and I were both playing in the [International Hockey League], but it wasn’t a recognized league by the international federation, so we were eligible to be on the Olympic team.

“I don’t know if people remember this, and we were knocked down to Class B status in the world tournaments in the early ’70s. Bob Johnson came in as coach in 1974 and got us back into Class A.

“I was on that team with Alan Hangsleben, Billy Nyrop, a lot of good ones and we got back into Class A. The ’80 team was my second Olympics, but Herbie and U.S. Hockey did it completely different.

“We played a full schedule in the IHL, plus other games, to get ready. The new documentary tells our story very well.

“It’s amazing, though: 46 years later, there’s still interest in that. And now, with his gold, it’s great to see where hockey is today. It’s nationwide. Players from everywhere ... not just a dozen Minnesota boys, a couple more from the Midwest, and the New Englanders.

“We were kind of wondering how we were going to get along with those New Englanders. They were always our rivals. They were great guys, as it turned out.”

John (Bah) Harrington

“As a coach for years, I’ve said we play two different games: Sometimes it’s ‘hockey’ and sometimes it’s ‘goalie.’ It was a great skating game today, but at the end it was a game of ‘goalie.’

“There were so many fantastic players out there today, but we don’t live in front of the TV and have all the outlets to see all the games. I don’t see many Wild games because of that.

“So, I’ve seen more of Quinn Hughes for this Olympic team than with the Wild.”

Pause. Louder voice. “He’s unbelievable. If Cale Makar, from Colorado and for Canada, is the best defenseman in the world, as everyone tells us ... Quinn Hughes is right with him.

“It was 20 years since winning a gold for us. We thought that was a long time. But 46? U.S. hockey had waited long enough.”

Patrick Reusse

Patrick Reusse is a sports columnist who writes three columns per week.

