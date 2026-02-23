Reusse: For 1980 gold medalists, 2026 U.S. men’s hockey team stirs up memories

The Cincinnati Reds earned the name “The Big Red Machine” in the 1970s, and particularly with back-to-back World Series titles in 1975 and ’76. A favored quip a few years later — as the Soviet Union was readying its hockey team to seek a fifth consecutive Olympic gold in the 1980 Games — was, “This is the ‘real’ Big Red Machine.”
You might have heard about what then happened on Feb. 22, 1980, when the United States shocked the Soviets 4-3 and then defeated Finland two days later to take the gold medal in Lake Placid, N.Y.
This became known as the “Miracle on Ice” – the miracle being the victory over the Soviets.
On that exact date, 46 years later, the United States finally gained its next gold medal in men’s hockey, defeating Canada 2-1 early in 3-on-3 overtime on Sunday in Milan, Italy.
You could call this one the “Surprise on Ice,” considering the manner in which Canada carried the play for the final two periods. And you could give Connor Hellebuyck large bouquets for his goaltending, much as Jim Craig received for backstopping the Team USA success in 1980, particularly on Feb. 22 vs. the Soviets.
Beyond that, what we had in Milan was great pros vs. great pros playing at breakneck speed throughout, compared to a fearsome collection of Russians used to steamrolling international teams for which NHL and other pros were ineligible.
There’s another ode to the 1980 heroes that appeared on Netflix starting a few weeks ago. It’s a documentary that repeats the title “Miracle,” and it might be the best yet – although, really, how do you beat Karl Malden playing coach Herb Brooks in the ABC-produced “Miracle on Ice” in 1981?
Answer: Easily.