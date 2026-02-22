It is totally acceptable to be emotional, Minnesota.
We should be.
Especially when I drive around town and see, hear and talk hockey in the winter. Especially when I fly into Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport during the snowy times, look down during the approach and see backyard hockey rinks dotting the landscape. From 24-hour rinks in Warroad to a friend buying goalie equipment for his 12-year-old to my 50-year-old buddy with a bad back still trying to grind through a men’s league in West St. Paul, I get the hockey culture in this state.
So Sunday, Feb. 22, should be celebrated by the nearly 6 million residents of Minnesota. From International Falls to Albert Lea. From Lake City to Luverne.
Because Minnesota pulled off the double.
The U.S. women’s hockey team won an Olympic gold medal Thursday, Feb. 19. The American men followed suit three days later. Both victories in Milan came against our friendly neighbors above us, Canada.
Both games in which the Canucks outplayed the Americans for most of the game. Both wins coming 2-1 on golden goals in 3-on-3 overtime.
On Thursday, Taylor Heise — Lake City’s own, a five-year Gophers standout and two-time PWHL champion with the Frost — had the golden assist with a stretch pass to Megan Keller, who dipsy-dooed around defender Claire Thompson before beating goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens for glory.