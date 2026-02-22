And in a close game, Canada’s Conor McDavid will crush dreams. Like Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he is inevitable. The Edmonton Oilers star’s next-level play in overtime against the Americans in the NHL’s 4 Nations Face Off last year is still fresh in our minds. Like it or not, overtime in Olympic hockey is 3-on-3 play. When Canada can trot out McDavid, Makar and Nathan MacKinnon on one line, they are the three horsemen of the hockey apocalypse.