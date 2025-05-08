More older Americans worry Social Security won't be there for them, an AP-NORC poll finds

The share of older Americans who are ''not very'' or ''not at all'' confident has risen somewhat since 2023, according to the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted in April. In the poll, about 3 in 10 U.S. adults age 60 or older are ''not very'' or ''not at all'' confident that Social Security benefits will be there for them when they need it, up from about 2 in 10 in an AP-NORC poll conducted in 2023.