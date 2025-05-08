More older Americans worry Social Security won't be there for them, an AP-NORC poll finds

WASHINGTON — As the Social Security Administration undergoes massive changes and staffing cuts ushered in by the Trump administration, an increasing share of older Americans — particularly Democrats — aren't confident the benefit will be available to them, a poll shows.
The share of older Americans who are ''not very'' or ''not at all'' confident has risen somewhat since 2023, according to the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted in April. In the poll, about 3 in 10 U.S. adults age 60 or older are ''not very'' or ''not at all'' confident that Social Security benefits will be there for them when they need it, up from about 2 in 10 in an AP-NORC poll conducted in 2023.
That shift looks very different depending on older Americans' political party, though. There has been a substantial decrease in confidence among older Democrats. About half of Democrats age 60 or older are ''not very'' or ''not at all confident'' that Social Security will be there for them when they need it, a sizable swing from 2023, when only about 1 in 10 said they were ''not very'' or ''not at all'' confident.
Older Republicans, on the other hand, have become more confident that Social Security will be there for them. In contrast with older Democrats, about 6 in 10 Republicans age 60 or older are ''extremely'' or ''very'' confident that Social Security will be there when they need it, up from only about one-quarter who thought this in 2023.
There's a partisan divide over Social Security
The findings point to a partisan divide in the ongoing debate over the benefits program, which serves millions of people. When the 2023 poll was conducted, a Democratic president, Joe Biden, was in the White House, which may have contributed to older Democrats' confidence in the program. Now, large changes including mass federal worker layoffs, cuts to programs and office closures are being ushered in by Republican President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, led by billionaire adviser Elon Musk. A planned cut to nationwide Social Security phone services was eventually walked back.
Musk, who recently said he is preparing to wind down his role with the Trump administration, garnered widespread condemnation when, in March, he said on a podcast interview with Joe Rogan that the Social Security program is a ''Ponzi scheme.''
Those comments have caused some voters to feel less confident in the future of the program.