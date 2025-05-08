GOP centrists revolt against steep cuts to Medicaid and other programs in Trump's tax breaks bill

WASHINGTON — When it comes to Medicaid, Rep. Juan Ciscomani is telling fellow Republicans he won't support steep cuts that could hit thousands of residents in his Arizona district — ''my neighbors, people my kids go to school with'' — who depend on it.
Republican Rep. Don Bacon, who represents the liberal-leaning ''blue dot'' of Omaha, Nebraska, is trying to protect several Biden-era green energy tax breaks. He's warning colleagues that ''you can't pull the rug out from under'' businesses that have already sunk millions of dollars into renewable developments in Nebraska and beyond.
And for Republican Rep. Nick LaLota of New York, it's simple: ''No Salt. No Deal. For Real.'' He wants to revive — and bump up — what's known as the SALT deduction, which allows taxpayers to write off a portion of their state and local taxes. Capping the deduction at $10,000 hurt many of his Long Island constituents.
''Governing is a negotiation, right?'' said Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York, another Republican who is also involved in the talks. ''I think everybody is going to have to give a little.''
As GOP leaders draft President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill'' of some $4.5 trillion in tax breaks and $1.5 trillion in spending cuts by Memorial Day, dozens of Republicans from contested congressional districts have positioned themselves at the center of the negotiating table.
While it's often the most conservative members of the House Freedom Caucus driving the legislative agenda — and they are demanding as much as $2 trillion in cuts — it's the more centrist-leaning conservatives who could sink the bill. They have been hauled into meetings with Trump at the White House, some have journeyed to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, and many are huddling almost daily with House Speaker Mike Johnson.
And they are not satisfied, yet.
''To get everybody politically and policy-wise on the same page is going to require more conversations,'' said LaLota, who is among five Republicans pledging to withhold their support unless changes to the SALT deduction are included.