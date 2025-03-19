Vikings

Vikings agree to terms with former Cardinals and Falcons receiver Rondale Moore

The Vikings added another receiver after Trent Sherfield signed elsewhere while Brandon Powell remains a free agent.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 19, 2025 at 11:53PM
The Vikings are familiar with the catch-and-run ability of Rondale Moore, who has 14 catches for 206 yards and two TDs against Minnesota in his career. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Vikings closed another deal with a free-agent visitor on Wednesday, agreeing to sign receiver Rondale Moore.

Moore, who turns 25 in June, adds a different element to the Vikings receiving corps if he’s healthy. The dynamic catch-and-run threat sat out last season with the Falcons due to a knee injury suffered in an August joint practice.

The Vikings presumably got answers about his health last week, when Moore visited TCO Performance Center in Eagan. The terms of the deal were not immediately available.

A previous Vikings regime became familiar with Moore’s big-play ability in 2021, when he was a second-round pick by the Cardinals. His 77-yard touchdown in a Vikings loss that season remains his longest play in the NFL.

The shifty receiver, listed as 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds, has not topped the 54 catches for 435 yards he had as a rookie in Arizona. The Cardinals traded him to the Falcons last year for quarterback Desmond Ridder.

But coach Kevin O’Connell likes to set up receivers with catch-and-run possibilities, and Moore could help the Vikings revive their screen game if he earns a role.

He’s the eighth receiver under contract, joining Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor, Thayer Thomas, Lucky Jackson, Tim Jones and Jeshaun Jones.

Moore may also compete as a punt returner. He fielded 21 punts for 171 yards for the Cardinals in 2021, averaging a middling 8.1 yards per attempt.

Receiver Trent Sherfield left in free agency to sign with the Broncos; receiver Brandon Powell, also the Vikings' punt returner the last two years, remains a free agent.

about the writer

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

