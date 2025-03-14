One of Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell’s former players, ex-Rams star Cooper Kupp, is a free agent looking for work.
Vikings hosting former Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore for free-agent visit
The Vikings are familiar with Moore’s big-play ability going back to a 2021 loss to Arizona.
But the Vikings are hosting a different receiver, ex-Cardinals second-round pick Rondale Moore, on a free-agent visit on Friday, the team announced.
Moore, who turns 25 years old in June, did not play last year due to a season-ending knee injury suffered in an August joint practice between the Falcons and Dolphins. Moore, who was selected 49th overall out of Purdue in 2021, was traded from Arizona to Atlanta last March.
When healthy, the undersized Moore (5-foot-7, 181 pounds) can be a dynamic catch-and-run threat. The Vikings are also familiar with his big-play ability. Moore’s longest NFL play to date came in his second professional game as a rookie in 2021, when the Cardinals beat the Vikings thanks, in part, to a 77-yard touchdown toss from Kyler Murray to Moore just before halftime.
The Vikings currently have six receivers — Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor, Lucky Jackson, Thayer Thomas and Jeshaun Jones — under contract for next season.
Receivers Trent Sherfield Sr. and Brandon Powell became free agents on Wednesday. Sherfield agreed to a two-year deal with the Broncos, while Powell remains unsigned.
