Vikings

Vikings hosting former Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore for free-agent visit

The Vikings are familiar with Moore’s big-play ability going back to a 2021 loss to Arizona.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 14, 2025 at 3:12PM
Arizona receiver Rondale Moore celebrates a touchdown against the Vikings during the 2022 season. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

One of Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell’s former players, ex-Rams star Cooper Kupp, is a free agent looking for work.

But the Vikings are hosting a different receiver, ex-Cardinals second-round pick Rondale Moore, on a free-agent visit on Friday, the team announced.

Moore, who turns 25 years old in June, did not play last year due to a season-ending knee injury suffered in an August joint practice between the Falcons and Dolphins. Moore, who was selected 49th overall out of Purdue in 2021, was traded from Arizona to Atlanta last March.

When healthy, the undersized Moore (5-foot-7, 181 pounds) can be a dynamic catch-and-run threat. The Vikings are also familiar with his big-play ability. Moore’s longest NFL play to date came in his second professional game as a rookie in 2021, when the Cardinals beat the Vikings thanks, in part, to a 77-yard touchdown toss from Kyler Murray to Moore just before halftime.

The Vikings currently have six receivers — Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor, Lucky Jackson, Thayer Thomas and Jeshaun Jones — under contract for next season.

Receivers Trent Sherfield Sr. and Brandon Powell became free agents on Wednesday. Sherfield agreed to a two-year deal with the Broncos, while Powell remains unsigned.

about the writer

about the writer

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

See More

More from Vikings

See More

Vikings

Vikings hosting former Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore for free-agent visit

card image

The Vikings are familiar with Moore’s big-play ability going back to a 2021 loss to Arizona.

Vikings

Vikings trade Ingram to Texans; trying to deal Bradbury, too

card image

Vikings

Vikings free agency tracker: Who is staying and who is going in 2025

card image