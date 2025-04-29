Another Moss will be running with the Vikings next week.
Maine receiver Montigo Moss, the son of Hall of Fame receiver and Vikings legend Randy Moss, has accepted an invite for a three-day tryout at rookie minicamp starting May 9. He’ll join Vikings draft picks, undrafted rookies and other tryout players during the weekend.
Moss, listed 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, developed into the leading receiver over four seasons for the Maine Black Bears, an FCS program. He finished last year with a team-leading and career-high 61 catches for 722 yards and seven touchdowns.
Moss, the Charlotte native, attended the same Fork Union (Va.) Military Academy prep program as Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw.
The Vikings drafted five players last weekend -- guard Donovan Jackson (Ohio State), receiver Tai Felton (Maryland), defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Georgia), linebacker Kobe King (Penn State) and tight end Gavin Bartholomew (Pittsburgh).
They also agreed to terms with 19 undrafted players Saturday: quarterback Max Brosmer (Minnesota); receivers Silas Bolden (Texas), Robert Lewis (Auburn) and Dontae Fleming (Tulane); offensive linemen Joe Huber (Wisconsin), Logan Brown (Kansas), and Zeke Correll (N.C. State); tight ends Bryson Nesbit (North Carolina) and Ben Yurosek (Georgia); edge rushers Tyler Batty (BYU) and Chaz Chambliss (Georgia); cornerbacks Keenan Garber (Kansas State) and Zemaiah Vaughn (Utah); running back Tre Stewart (Jacksonville State); linebackers Austin Keys (Auburn) and Dorian Mausi (Auburn); defensive lineman Alex Williams (Middle Tennessee State); safety Mishael Powell (Miami, Fla.); and punter Oscar Chapman (Auburn).