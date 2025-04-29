Vikings

Randy Moss' son, Maine receiver Montigo Moss, gets tryout at Vikings rookie camp

The younger Moss, a 6-foot-1 receiver, developed into a leading target at Maine, an FCS program.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 29, 2025 at 5:54PM
Randy Moss grinned while listening to another inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame answer a question. Randy Moss is only the third wide receiver to be selected for the NFL Hall of Fame on the first ballot.
Randy Moss in 2018 after he was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Another Moss will be running with the Vikings next week.

Maine receiver Montigo Moss, the son of Hall of Fame receiver and Vikings legend Randy Moss, has accepted an invite for a three-day tryout at rookie minicamp starting May 9. He’ll join Vikings draft picks, undrafted rookies and other tryout players during the weekend.

Moss, listed 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, developed into the leading receiver over four seasons for the Maine Black Bears, an FCS program. He finished last year with a team-leading and career-high 61 catches for 722 yards and seven touchdowns.

Moss, the Charlotte native, attended the same Fork Union (Va.) Military Academy prep program as Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw.

The Vikings drafted five players last weekend -- guard Donovan Jackson (Ohio State), receiver Tai Felton (Maryland), defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Georgia), linebacker Kobe King (Penn State) and tight end Gavin Bartholomew (Pittsburgh).

They also agreed to terms with 19 undrafted players Saturday: quarterback Max Brosmer (Minnesota); receivers Silas Bolden (Texas), Robert Lewis (Auburn) and Dontae Fleming (Tulane); offensive linemen Joe Huber (Wisconsin), Logan Brown (Kansas), and Zeke Correll (N.C. State); tight ends Bryson Nesbit (North Carolina) and Ben Yurosek (Georgia); edge rushers Tyler Batty (BYU) and Chaz Chambliss (Georgia); cornerbacks Keenan Garber (Kansas State) and Zemaiah Vaughn (Utah); running back Tre Stewart (Jacksonville State); linebackers Austin Keys (Auburn) and Dorian Mausi (Auburn); defensive lineman Alex Williams (Middle Tennessee State); safety Mishael Powell (Miami, Fla.); and punter Oscar Chapman (Auburn).

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

