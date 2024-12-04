Here are details on the life, career of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

The fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City on Wednesday sent shockwaves through Minnesota’s business community.
The healthcare executive and Maple Grove resident, shot and killed in New York on Wednesday morning, was remembered by coworkers and community members as a leader and devoted dad.
Here’s what we know about the 50-year-old father of two from Maple Grove.
Work history
Thompson worked at UnitedHealthcare for the past 20 years. He held numerous roles that included leading government programs, and the company’s Medicare and retirement business, his LinkedIn profile states.
In 2021, Thompson was named CEO of UnitedHealthcare, the health benefits business of the broader health care company UnitedHealth Group.
“Brian’s experience, relationships and values make him especially well-suited to help UnitedHealthcare improve how health care works for consumers, physicians, employers, governments and our other partners,” UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty said in a statement at the time.
The Star Tribune reported this year that Thompson earned $9.1 million in total compensation, ranking him among the state’s top-paid executives.
Prior to joining UnitedHealthcare, Thompson was a manager at the accounting firm PwC.
Family
Thompson was married to Paulette “Pauley” Thompson, a physical therapist with HealthPartners. They raised two teenage sons, ages 19 and 16.
In her “about me” page on HealthPartner’s website, Paulette said she loves “spending time with my two boys and taking them to all of their activities. I also love boating, spending time with family and friends, playing piano, biking, and traveling.”
“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealth and father of two Wayzata High School students, one current and one who has graduated,” Wayzata High School Principal Scott Gengler said in an email Wednesday.
The Thompsons “were present around all of the team events,” said Brandon Carlson, assistant coach for Thompson’s eldest son’s lacrosse team.
Brian and Paulette “were very supportive of their son,” Carlson said. “He’s an amazing young man and a teammate everyone would want to have.”
Several members of Thompson’s family could not be reached by phone Wednesday or declined to comment.
Education
Both Thompson and his wife graduated from the University of Iowa. A University spokesman said he got a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an accounting major in 1997, graduating with special honors and highest distinction, meaning his GPA was 3.95 or above.
His wife also studied business administration there around the same time, and got her master’s degree in physical therapy there.
Where he lived
Thompson bought the family’s $1.5 million home in Maple Grove about 7 years ago.
The block where the family lives was quiet Wednesday morning. One neighbor said Thompson was “very quiet” and didn’t make many appearances or have any neighbors over to his house in the years his family has lived there. Another person said, “No one really knew him” on the block.
Community response
Coworkers and local business leaders lamented the loss Wednesday.
Antonio Toft, a UnitedHealth Group vice president, posted on LinkedIn that “BT” — as Thompson was known to many — was “not only a remarkable leader but also a cherished friend and mentor to many of us.”
He said Thompson’s “enthusiasm and passion were always evident, whether he was cheering for the Minnesota Twins or leading UnitedHealthcare with unwavering dedication and energy.”
Another coworker added that he was a champion for UnitedHealth Group’s support for the Special Olympics, as well as advocating for American Sign Language access “and overall improved access to care.”
Leaders of several local business organizations shared statements calling Thompson a leader.
”Brian was a principled leader and a true champion in the healthcare community,” Roberta Antoine Dressen, CEO of local trade group Medical Alley, said in a statement. UnitedHealthcare was one of their partner organizations.
Jeff Harmening, chairman and CEO of General Mills and chair of the Minnesota Business Partnership, was one of many to call the death shocking.
“He was a respected business leader who spent over 20 years with UnitedHealthcare,” Harmening said. “He was a beloved father, husband, and a good friend to many here — and he will be truly missed.”
Staff writer Louis Krauss contributed to this report.
