Why UnitedHealthcare is a four-letter word to critics

Matthew Viergutz of Lutsen, Minn., filed a lawsuit against UnitedHealthcare last year because he had received prescriptions and insurance coverage since 2009 to receive two pills per day of a medication known as Vyvanse until UnitedHealth took over his employer health plan. The lawsuit says three psychiatrists in different states independently authorized two pills per day to help Viergutz manage his mental health condition, but the insurer would only pay for one. Viergutz spent thousands out of pocket to cover the difference over the last two years. His lawsuit claims that UnitedHealthcare made its decision without any investigation or familiarity with his medical condition or prescription history. UnitedHealthcare argued in response that its decision was legal and within coverage guidelines.