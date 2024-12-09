Authorities arrested a person of interest in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Pennsylvania on Monday, identifying the individual as Luigi Mangione.
Who is Luigi Mangione, person of interest arrested in UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s killing?
The suspect was carrying a manifesto that criticized health care companies for putting profits above care, police said.
Mangione, 26, was spotted at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pa., New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during a news conference. Officers questioned Mangione and found he was carrying several fake IDs and a U.S. passport, a gun and a firearm suppressor similar to the one used in the murder, she said.
Mangione was “sitting and eating” in the McDonald’s on Monday morning when he was identified by an employee, said Joseph Kenny, chief of detectives with the New York Police Department.
Police found a three-page handwritten document that allegedly spoke to the suspect’s motivation in the killing and his mindset. The document criticized health care companies for putting profits above care, according to the New York Times. Kenny said the manifesto did not target other individuals, but did convey a dislike for corporate society. “It does seem he has some ill will toward corporate America,” he said.
The recovered firearm was a 9mm “ghost gun,” which may have been made with a 3D printer, Kenny said.
Mangione’s last known address was Honolulu, Hawaii, according to Kenny. But he was born and raised in Maryland and also has ties to San Francisco.
Mangione was high school valedictorian at the all-boys Gilman School in Baltimore. High school tuition at Gilman is $37,690, according to the school’s admissions page.
In a message emailed to Gilman families on Monday, Head of School Henry Smyth said the school is aware that Mangione has been linked to the shooting. His email confirmed that Mangione was a Gilman alumnus in the class of 2016.
”This is deeply distressing news on top of an already awful situation,” Smyth wrote in the email. “Our hearts go out to everyone affected.”
According to an account on X of an individual named Luigi Mangione who appears to be the same person as the man in custody, he went on to receive his master’s and bachelor’s in computer science at the University of Pennsylvania.
Thompson lived in Maple Grove with his wife, Paulette and their two teenage sons. Thompson worked at UnitedHealthcare for 20 years and was named its CEO in 2021. The Minnesota Star Tribune reported this year that Thompson was among the state’s top-paid executives with a total compensation of $9.1 million.
On Mangione’s social media, he posted photos from travels with friends over the years. On the X page, there is a photo of an X-ray image in his background photo.
On the book review social media platform Goodreads, someone named Luigi Mangione left a detailed 4-star book review in January for “Industrial Society and Its Future” by Theodore John Kaczynski, the mail bomber commonly known as the Unabomber. Mangione wrote that it is too easy to write off the book “as the manifesto of a lunatic.”
“He was a violent individual — rightfully imprisoned — who maimed innocent people. While these actions tend to be characterized as those of a crazy luddite, however, they are more accurately seen as those of an extreme political revolutionary,” Mangione wrote.
Staff writers Eder Campuzano and Paul Walsh contributed to this story.
Minneapolis gang strategy, push for parterships a focus of federal law enforcement summit in city this week
ATF Director Steven Dettelbach warns against further funding cuts of an agency tasked with tracing firearms and generating leads for gun cases nationwide.