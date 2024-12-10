The fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has gripped the nation’s attention for almost a week. Here is a timeline of some of the details and developments in the case.
A timeline of developments in the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s fatal shooting
Less than a week since the slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, police have detained a suspect. Funeral services were also held for Thompson on Monday.
Nov. 24
The suspected shooter arrives in New York City at night on a Greyhound bus at the Port Authority terminal. The suspect stays at the HI New York City Hostel where he presents an ID that police believe to be fake. When speaking with an employee in the hostel lobby, he briefly pulls down his facemask and smiled — a moment captured on surveillance images that were widely circulated by police.
Dec. 4
Well before dawn, the suspected shooter leaves the hostel. He appears on video at 54th Street and Sixth Avenue walking back and forth in the area of the Hilton hotel where United Healthcare’s parent company, UnitedHealth Group, is holding its annual investor conference. UnitedHealthcare is the largest provider of health insurance products in the United States. At some point, the shooter is believed to visit a nearby Starbucks and purchase a bottle of water and at least one energy bar.
A little before 7 a.m., the suspect shoots Thompson as the executive arrives alone, on foot, having walked from a hotel across the street. The shooter flees.
Security cameras capture the suspect on a bicycle in Central Park where police later find a backpack.
Dec. 5
Two homes owned by the Thompson family in Maple Grove are the targets of a bomb threat as part of a “swatting” scheme. The shooting also shines a light on UnitedHealthcare’s reputation for denying care as one of the bullet casings found at the scene reportedly has the word “deny” written on it. Internet comments heap criticism on UnitedHealthcare and other insurers.
Dec. 6
Authorities reveal investigators believe the gunman left New York City on a bus. Police find what they say is the man’s backpack in Central Park. In what was first reported Friday, UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty calls the murder of Thompson “immeasurably sad” and “profoundly shocking” in video message to employees.
Dec. 7
Police continue search of Central Park which includes scuba divers scouring a pond. The NYPD releases additional photos showing the suspected shooter in and near a taxi.
Dec. 8
Scuba divers are again seen at a Central Park pond. Fencing is erected around the entrances and parking lot of UnitedHealthcare’s Minnetonka offices over the weekend. On Sunday, officers are also stationed outside along with a police mobile surveillance camera.
Dec. 9
Minneapolis-based health insurance company UCare closes its offices this week after receiving a “concerning” phone call. This comes after health insurer Medica said it was temporarily closing its Minnetonka headquarters and other offices in Duluth, Fargo, Omaha and Madison, Wis.
Authorities announce they have detained a man identified as 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, after Mangione was recognized by a McDonald’s employee in Altoona, Pa. Police say he was carrying several fake IDs and a U.S. passport as well as a gun and a firearm suppressor similar to the one used in the shooting. Police also fing a three-page handwritten document that detailed the suspect’s motivation in the killing.
Social media sites that could be connected to the suspect appear to show he might have read a book by Theodore John Kaczynski, the mail bomber commonly known as the Unabomber, and books on chronic back pain. Mangione appears briefly in court in Pennsylvania and he is ordered to be held without bail.
Private funeral services are held for Thompson in the Twin Cities. After Mangione’s arrest UnitedHealth Group says in statement, ”Our hope is that today’s apprehension brings some relief to Brian’s family, friends, colleagues and the many others affected by this unspeakable tragedy. We thank law enforcement and we will continue to work with them on this investigation. We ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy as they mourn.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
