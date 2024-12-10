A timeline of developments in the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s fatal shooting

Well before dawn, the suspected shooter leaves the hostel. He appears on video at 54th Street and Sixth Avenue walking back and forth in the area of the Hilton hotel where United Healthcare’s parent company, UnitedHealth Group, is holding its annual investor conference. UnitedHealthcare is the largest provider of health insurance products in the United States. At some point, the shooter is believed to visit a nearby Starbucks and purchase a bottle of water and at least one energy bar.