ALTOONA, Pa. — Man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO is ordered held without bail after brief court appearance in Pennsylvania.
Man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO is ordered held without bail after brief court appearance in Pennsylvania
Man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO is ordered held without bail after brief court appearance in Pennsylvania.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 10, 2024 at 12:03AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
FBI Director Christopher Wray says he intends to resign at the end of Biden's term next month.