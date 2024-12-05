Twin Cities Suburbs

Fake bomb threat targets 2 Maple Grove homes owned by family of slain UHC executive Brian Thompson

Police are classifying the incident, coming one day after Thompson was killed in New York City, as a case of “swatting.”

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 5, 2024 at 7:10PM
Maple Grove's Whistling Pines neighborhood where Brian Thompson lived. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

One day after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot to death on a Manhattan street, two homes owned by his family close to each other in Maple Grove were the targets of a bomb threat that police said they quickly determined was an act of “swatting.”

Police said they received a report of the threat around 7 p.m. Wednesday supposedly targeting the residences that are about a half-mile apart. Police incident reports said the threat was expressed in an email to multiple people, who in turn alerted law enforcement.

One home is owned by Thompson and the other by his wife, Paulette Thompson, according to Hennepin County property records.

“No devices or suspicious items were located during the investigation,” a statement from police read in connection with what it classified as a case of suspected swatting. ”The case is considered an active investigation, while the incident appears to be a hoax.”

Swatting is an act of falsely reporting an emergency with the intent of sending police to someone’s home. As of Aug. 1, swatting in Minnesota was increased from a gross misdemeanor to a felony.

Public officials across the country have been targeted in swatting incidents, as have judges overseeing cases against former President Donald Trump. In January, someone tried to draw police and a hostage negotiator to the Delano home of Minnesota Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer by claiming a murder had taken place there.

Maple Grove police said it was assisted in its investigation by the Minneapolis Police Department bomb squad and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

In New York on Thursday, police released a photo showing the face of a “person of interest” in the fatal ambush the executive as he walked to a hotel where an investors conference was scheduled that day.

Police reiterated they believe Thompson, 50, was the victim of a premeditated and targeted attack. The suspect has yet to be located.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

