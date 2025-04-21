LAS VEGAS – Ryan Hartman and Vegas’ Nicolas Hague were battling for the puck along the boards, Hartman shoving Hague from behind until the Wild center was sprawled on his backside.
Hague turned and dropped Hartman to the ice with a stick to the face, but the cross-check didn’t result in a penalty.
Not much did in the Wild’s 4-2 loss Sunday night, the Wild getting sent to the box twice and the Golden Knights only once.
“That’s fine with us,” said Hartman, who was boarded in the third period to give the Wild their only power play. “It’s playoff hockey. I think we’re pretty happy with our team 5-on-5.”
The Wild have reason to be encouraged.
Despite trailing the Western Conference first-round best-of-seven series 1-0, they were even with Vegas at even strength. And if power plays stay at a premium, that could favor the Wild as they look to answer back in Game 2 on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena before returning to Minnesota.
“I’ve always been a fan of 5-on-5 hockey,” defenseman Jake Middleton said Monday. “I don’t get to play on the power play, and the kill is always a little nerve-racking. … You want to play best on best, 5-on-5 hockey, and I thought the way the game was officiated last night was great.
“You always want a little more, but we got away with some, too, right? So, give and take. No complaints about it.”