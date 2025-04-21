“Talking to our defense, it’s tough when you got guys that you chip it in and they gotta go turn and they feel like you’re coming and they’re not making a great tape-to-tape pass. They’re rimming pucks, and that plays into our forecheck,” said Foligno, whose 11 hits were his career high for a playoff game. “If you do that over and over again and you stay above it, it’s grueling, right? It’s tough for anybody to feel that pressure every night.”