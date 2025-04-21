The Wild won 19 of 31 faceoffs in the first period, led by Eriksson Ek’s 9-4 showing. In the second, Minnesota went 10-5 in the dot, with Eriksson Ek winning seven of nine draws. And in the third, the Wild went 10-9 in the third to finish 39-26 (60%). Eriksson Ek was 5-4 in the third to finish 21-10 for the game (67.7%).