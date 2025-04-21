Wild

Minnesota Wild-Vegas Golden Knights: Takeaways from NHL playoffs Game 1

Vegas’ power play loomed as a concern pregame, and that was validated. Also notable: faceoff numbers, Zeev Buium’s debut and the physical play.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 21, 2025 at 5:24AM
Vegas' Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrates with Shea Theodore and Tomas Hertl (48) after Dorofeyev's goal during the second period in Game 1 Sunday. (Ian Maule/The Associated Press)

The Vegas Golden Knights connected on 28.3% of their power-play chances during the regular season, which was second only to Winnipeg’s 28.9% in the NHL. Conversely, the Wild’s penalty kill ranked third-from-last in the league at 72.4%.

So, staying out of the penalty box would be key to Minnesota’s chances of winning Sunday night’s opener of the Western Conference quarterfinal series in Las Vegas.

It took the Golden Knights only six seconds of power-play time to exploit the statistical mismatch in a 4-2 victory at T-Mobile Arena.

With Wild center and key faceoff man Joel Eriksson Ek off for high sticking, Tomas Hertl won a faceoff against Frederick Gaudreau and sent the puck back to Shea Theodore. The defenseman slid to his right, faked a shot and passed to wide-open Pavel Dorofeyev at the right circle, and the Russian winger fired the puck past Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson for a 2-1 lead at 13:33 of the second.

The Wild got their only power play at 5:06 of the third period when Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb was called for boarding Minnesota center Ryan Hartman. Vegas killed the penalty.

Strong in the circle

The Wild won 19 of 31 faceoffs in the first period, led by Eriksson Ek’s 9-4 showing. In the second, Minnesota went 10-5 in the dot, with Eriksson Ek winning seven of nine draws. And in the third, the Wild went 10-9 in the third to finish 39-26 (60%). Eriksson Ek was 5-4 in the third to finish 21-10 for the game (67.7%).

Buium’s pressure-packed debut

Defenseman Zeev Buium became the first Wild player to make his NHL debut in the playoffs, and he logged 13 minutes, 27 seconds of ice time in 19 shifts.

The No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NHL draft, Buium at 19 years and 134 days old is the 12th-youngest player in NHL history to make his debut in the playoffs.

Buium had what could be the unofficial third assist on Matt Boldy’s tying goal in the first period, sending an outlet pass to Ryan Hartman, who found Kaprizov in the Vegas zone. Kaprizov threw a cross-ice pass to Boldy, whose shot against the grain beat goalie Adin Hill.

Buium played 3:29 on seven first-period shifts, 5:34 on seven second-period shifts and 4:24 on five third-period shifts.

Buium had the puck on his stick with a scoring chance in the second period but waited too long to shoot and had the puck stripped away. He quarterbacked the power play in the third period, getting one shot on goal. Buium also was part of the Wild’s 6-on-5 group with the goalie pulled in the final minute.

Wild gets physical in answering Vegas

Vegas tried to set the tone early with McNabb blasting Boldy with a hard hit during the game’s first minute. Three minutes later, Zach Whitecloud dumped Buium into the Vegas bench with a hit. Ivan Barbashev then nailed Hartman with an open-ice hit that might have been called interference in the regular season. The Wild center skated off slowly to the bench, holding his right shoulder, but returned.

Minnesota responded well, posting 15 hits to the Golden Knights’ six at the 13-minute mark of the first. For the period, the Wild outhit Vegas 24-16. The advantage was 42-25 through two periods and 54-29 for the game. Leading the Wild were Marcus Foligno with a game-high 11 hits, Yakov Trenin with eight and Boldy with six go along with his two goals.

